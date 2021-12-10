ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift is facing plagiarism charges over her song 'Shake It Off'

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
  • A California judge denied Taylor Swift’s request for a summary judgement, which would have immediately ruled that she had not plagiarized her song “Shake It Off.”
  • Now Swift will face a jury trial against songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler.
  • “Shake It Off” is Swift’s most successful song, sitting on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for four weeks while also staying within the top 10 for nearly six months.

Pop musician Taylor Swift will have to face a jury over lyrics she allegedly plagiarized for her hit song “Shake It Off.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dRv9P_0dJm5ZSY00

AP

A California district judge denied Swift’s request for a summary judgement, which would have immediately ruled that she had not breached copyright. That means the singer’s case will head to a jury trial to decide whether she did in fact plagiarize lyrics for her 2014 song “Shake It Off.”

According to The Guardian, the case stems from a lawsuit brought against Swift in 2018 by songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler who claim Swift’s “Shake It Off” song was copied off of “Playas Gon’ Play,” a song that was released in 2001 by girl band 3LW.

Hall and Butler argue that both songs play off variations on the phrases, “players gonna play,” and “haters gonna hate.”

Initially the case was dismissed with a judge declaring the lyrics were too “banal” to be copyrighted.

Hall and Butler persisted, appealing the decision and in 2019 a federal court reversed the decision to dismiss. Swift moved to have a summary judgment on the case, which was denied, and now it will be left for a trial jury to decide. The date for that trial has not yet been set.

A representative for Swift told The Guardian, “these men are not the originators, or creators, of the common phrases ‘players’ or ‘haters’ or combinations of them. They did not invent these common phrases nor are they the first to use them in a song.”

The representative also went on to say that Hall and Butler’s lawsuit was a, “crusade for Mr. Hall’s bank account.”

Swift’s “Shake It Off” is considered her most successful song in her discography, with Billboard confirming it sat on the Hot 100 chart for four weeks while also staying within the top 10 for nearly six months.

“Shake It Off” has faced legal battles before, R&B singer Jessie Braham also alleged Swift had plagiarised his 2013 song “Haters Gonna Hate.” Braham sought $42 million in damages, but the case was dismissed over lack of factual evidence.

Taylor Swift
