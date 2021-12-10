Cooper-Standard reshuffles global leadership team

Leader in Customer Relationship Management Makes Key Hires to Keep Pace with Exponential Company Growth. Today, Insightly, the innovator in customer relationship management (CRM), is announcing the expansion of its leadership team with the appointments of Chip House as its new Chief Marketing Officer and David Osborne, Chief Sales Officer. House joins Insightly with over 25 years of marketing and customer success leadership with B2B SaaS companies. Most recently, House served as CMO of SharpSpring, which was acquired by Constant Contact in 2021 and earlier in his career, was the first marketing leader at ExactTarget, helping to scale it to a $2.7 Billion acquisition by Salesforce in 2013. Osborne is a results-driven leader specializing in building and scaling teams to drive exponential growth and category creation. Prior to joining Insightly, Osborne served as Vice President, Enterprise for Qualtrics, which was acquired by SAP for $8 Billion in 2018.
