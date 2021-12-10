ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cooper-Standard reshuffles global leadership team

By Rubber News Staff
rubbernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHVILLE, Mich.—Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc. is reshuffling its global leadership team, effective at the start of 2022, as two top managers plan their departures. William Pumphrey, executive vice president and president of the firm's global automotive and industrial and specialty group (ISG), is retiring at the end of the year, while John...

www.rubbernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Ancient Peaks Winery announces changes to leadership team

Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins phasing out; Kristin Muhly stepping up as vice president of sales & marketing. – Ancient Peaks Winery announces that Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins will be stepping back from her role as executive vice president, and that longtime employee, Kristin Muhly, has been appointed vice president of sales & marketing. Wittstrom-Higgins will concentrate her focus on passion projects: Dream Big Darling and Wine Speak.
ECONOMY
pfonline.com

Uyemura Expands Senior Leadership Team

Uyemura, a global leader in specialty surface technologies, has announced an expansion of its senior leadership team. Tony Revier, founder and President of Uyemura USA, has entered a three-year agreement to focus exclusively on primary accounts, and on international relations. Mark Eonta, Uyemura’s current Vice President of Sales, will assume...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

HistoWiz Strengthens Leadership Team With Key New Hires

HistoWiz, the leading digital histopathology service company, announced the addition of three key individuals to its leadership team. The appointments are a result of the company’s recent $32 million Series A financing to scale its operations and accelerate its growth in the preclinical histopathology market. Julie Teruya-Feldstein, MD, Chief...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Leadership#Geely Automobile#Executive Vice President#The Asia Pacific Region#P L#Cooper Standard India#Asia Pacific China#Isg
The Press

Butchershop Global, a Growth and Transformation Company, Strengthens Leadership Team with New Hire Natalie Corr as Vice President, Global Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Butchershop® Global, a Growth and Transformation company, welcomes Natalie Corr as Vice President, Global Operations. In the new role, Corr will be responsible for Butchershop's project operations with employees and client partners. She will steamline current practices and shape new methods for process improvement, optimizing workflows across Butchershop's five core product offerings: strategy and consulting, brand and content, digital and product, performance and media, and venture and incubation. Corr will report directly to Associate Partner and Chief Operating Officer Katherine Cambouris.
BUSINESS
rubbernews.com

BASF to divest kaolin minerals business

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany—BASF S.E. is selling its kaolin minerals business to U.S. performance minerals company KaMin L.L.C., the chemicals giant has announced. Closing of the deal is expected in the second half of 2022, BASF said. Currently part of BASF's performance chemicals division, the business employs 440 people in North...
BUSINESS
hbr.org

Global Cities Desperately Need New Leadership Models

Global Cities Desperately Need New Leadership Models. The world’s population centers are the critical places for the future of our planet. Where people settle and how they coexist with the planet will define the endgame in the story of human life. Will we spoil our habitat or remake it?
CHINA
rubbernews.com

Thomas stepping up as SRNA CEO, Smallwood retiring

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.—Sumitomo Rubber North America (SRNA) soon will have a new leader. The company has named Darren Thomas, a 26-year company veteran and senior vice president and chief operating officer of the company since late 2020, president and CEO, succeeding industry veteran Richard Smallwood, who has announced his retirement.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
bakingbusiness.com

Berner unveils new leadership team

DAKOTA, ILL. — Berner Food & Beverage LLC, a private label and contract manufacturing supplier of food and beverage products, has unveiled a new leadership team, including a new chief operations officer, chief financial officer and director of procurement, sales and operations planning. Kelly Diamond has been promoted to...
BUSINESS
rubbernews.com

Cooper-Standard commercializing Fortrex tech for footwear, tires

NORTHVILLE, Mich.—Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc.'s Fortrex technology is gaining traction as the company makes strides with the commercialization of the technology for the footwear industry. It also believes the lightweight, elastomeric technology can be used to enhance the sustainability of tires. In a third-quarter results presentation, the Northville, Mich.-based company reported...
NORTHVILLE, MI
massdevice.com

Tandem Diabetes Care expands leadership team

Automated insulin delivery technology developer Tandem Diabetes Care (NSDQ:TNDM) announced that it made new appointments in three executive leadership positions. San Diego-based Tandem named Rick Carpenter as CTO, Libba Sapitsky as SVP of Customer Care and Rizwan Pervez as SVP of Quality and Regulatory. Get the full story at our...
BUSINESS
yourvalley.net

Midwestern announces leadership team promotions in Glendale

Midwestern University, 19555 N. 59th Ave., Glendale, has new roles and responsibilities for members of its leadership team. Joshua C. Baker has been promoted to senior vice president and chief academic officer, adding oversight and management of Admissions and Research and Sponsored Programs on both the Glendale and Illinois campuses to his duties as CAO for Pharmacy, Optometry, and Veterinary Education. Dr. Baker has been with Midwestern for eight years.
GLENDALE, AZ
martechseries.com

ThycoticCentrify Bolsters Executive Team with Key Leadership Hires

ThycoticCentrify, a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, today announced the addition of several industry veterans who will play a key role in supporting the company’s next phase of global growth. Executive leadership additions include Chief Legal Officer, Suzanne Tom; Senior Vice President of Product Management, Jon Kuhn; Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development, Ram Venkatachalam; and Vice President of Business Operations and Chief of Staff, Josh DeLong. Additionally, Pascal Van Dooren has joined the company’s Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
irei.com

CA Student Living bolsters leadership team

CA Student Living (CASL) has appointed Sean Spellman, CA Ventures managing principal and chief development officer, and Thierry Keable, senior vice president of QuadReal’s operating partner group and CASL board member, as interim presidents. Additionally, industry veteran David Rose, who previously served as head of institutional capital for CASL and principal at Walton Street focused on investment strategy and capital formation, has been promoted to the role of CIO, rounding out CASL’s leadership team.
ECONOMY
crbjbizwire.com

SeamonWhiteside Announces New Corporate Leadership Team

CHARLESTON, S.C. – SeamonWhiteside (SW+), a full-service land design firm throughout the Carolinas, is excited to announce the appointment of its new Corporate Officers. The Officers include Russ Seamon (President), Joe Bryant (Executive Vice President), Gary Collins (Vice President), Jason Munday (Vice President) and William O’Neal (Vice President). The Leadership...
CHARLESTON, SC
martechseries.com

Insightly Expands Leadership Team with Appointments of CMO and CSO

Leader in Customer Relationship Management Makes Key Hires to Keep Pace with Exponential Company Growth. Today, Insightly, the innovator in customer relationship management (CRM), is announcing the expansion of its leadership team with the appointments of Chip House as its new Chief Marketing Officer and David Osborne, Chief Sales Officer. House joins Insightly with over 25 years of marketing and customer success leadership with B2B SaaS companies. Most recently, House served as CMO of SharpSpring, which was acquired by Constant Contact in 2021 and earlier in his career, was the first marketing leader at ExactTarget, helping to scale it to a $2.7 Billion acquisition by Salesforce in 2013. Osborne is a results-driven leader specializing in building and scaling teams to drive exponential growth and category creation. Prior to joining Insightly, Osborne served as Vice President, Enterprise for Qualtrics, which was acquired by SAP for $8 Billion in 2018.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal Taps Blackstone’s Jen Friedman to Lead Global Communications

NBCUniversal has tapped Jen Friedman to lead global communications after the recent role change of former communications chief Hilary Smith. Friedman will join NBCU as evp communications on January 10 from Blackstone, where she served as the managing director for public affairs at the investment management company, according to a message to staff on Tuesday from Adam Miller, NBCU’s evp and parent company Comcast’s chief administration officer. The incoming executive will report to Miller and work closely with NBCU CEO Jeff Shell. She takes on a position previously held by Smith, who left the corporate communications role in October to oversee NBCU’s corporate social responsibility. Friedman has extensive experience in governmental communications roles. Prior to joining Blackstone and holding an executive position at General Electric, Friedman was the White House deputy press secretary in the Obama administration. She was also the senior strategic communications adviser for the National Economic Council and oversaw communications for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, as well as held communications positions at the U.S. Department of Treasury, Department of Commerce and the Department of Homeland Security.
BUSINESS
rubbernews.com

Phillips Carbon Black signs MOU to build production facility in India

KOLKATA, India—Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. has progressed its plans to establish a greenfield production facility in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The company signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Tamil Nadu on Nov. 23 for the construction of its fifth manufacturing site. The "state-of-the-art"...
BUSINESS
idahobusinessreview.com

Tamarack Resorts expands leadership team with 3 directors

Tamarack Resort is expanding its leadership team to strategically complement the growth of the all-season destination, announcing the addition of three directors. Leading the reopening of The Spa at Tamarack is Director of Spa and Wellness Tara Colegrove. In this role, she combines her background in business development and spa management with her experience in hands-on massage and facial treatments to develop elevated wellness offerings suited to the active lifestyles of Tamarack guests. With nearly two decades of experience, Colegrove brings a focus on healing and performance enhancement to her work and most recently helped lead the destination spas Tidepools and Silvies Resort in Oregon. An Idaho native, she is a licensed esthetician and massage therapist, holds certifications from the Euro Institute of Skin Care and the Southwest Institute of Healing Arts, along with a bachelor’s degree in physical education from the University of Idaho.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy