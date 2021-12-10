I’m a Celebrity: Frankie Bridge opens up about mental health struggles and treatment experience

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! fans have shared support for contestant Frankie Bridge after she opened up about her past mental health struggles on the show.

Talking to British diver Matty Lee during Friday night’s (10 December) episode of the long-running reality series, the former Saturdays singer described having depression and anxiety, and suffered a “breakdown” in her early 20s.

“I’d been through a really bad breakup,” she said, “and then that was really public and everyone was really horrible. And then I was with Wayne, and I was able to function at work, but then I’d come home and I couldn’t function. So I’d just cry all the time and I didn’t want to be alive anymore, basically.”

Bridge was hospitalised at the age of 21, while she was a member of the Saturdays.

“I lost loads of weight, called my doctor,” she said. “They decided i should go into hospital. We had one music video we had to shoot in Iceland. None of the girls knew at this point. We went over to Iceland. I knew when I landed [afterwards] I was going straight to hospital.”

Reflecting on the experience, she said: “You’d think I’d hate it, but it was a nice memory. It was the first time in years I felt really relaxed, I didn’t have to hide. I didn’t have to pretend to be happy all the time. But it’s a young age to have a breakdown.”

“My main reason for wanting to get better was because I wanted kids. I was like, ‘I can’t be like this’. I was really lucky that [her husband, ex-England footballer Wayne Bridge] put me there basically.”

Viewers shared their support for Bridge, who has worked as an ambassador for the mental health charity Mind, on social media.

“Frankie nothing but love for you for speaking out about [your] Mental Health,” wrote one person. You really help so many by speaking out @FrankieBridge.”

“Matty is such a sweet soul and so genuine,” wrote another. “And Frankie is lovely, a lot of people have had experiences with mental health issues, me included, and I really appreciate her being open about it.”

“Love Frankie - she’s been so open about her mental health over the last few years!” wrote someone else. The more we talk, the more stigma ends.”

“Not only was that brave to speak to a practical stranger to Frankie with Matty only known him 3 weeks but to all the millions of viewers watch well done @FrankieBridge,” wrote another person.

I’m a Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV on Saturday 11 December.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.