A new era for Marvel's Spider-Man begins in this week's Amazing Spider-Man #1 from writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr. Marvel has released a preview of the issue, which brings Spider-Man face-to-face with the villain Tombstone, while the Green Goblin is waiting in the wings… to give Spidey a new costume? You can take a look at the preview below. The new sees Peter Parker returning to action after being comatose during the Amazing Spider-Man Beyond era. Per Marvel's synopsis for the new Amazing Spider-Man series, "Peter's on the outs with the FF. He's on the outs with the Avengers. He's even on the outs with Aunt May! After a terrible and mysterious incident, no one wants to see Spider-Man – except for Doctor Octopus. Ock's on Spider-Man's tail and the Master Planner has something truly terrible planned for when he gets his tentacles on Spidey. All that, and Tombstone makes a move that will remind readers why he's one of Spider-Man's most terrifying villains…."

COMICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO