Video Games

The Nightmare Before Christmas costumes coming to Fall Guys

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMediatonic has revealed that costumes from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas are heading to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout this month. Starting December 16th, players can complete challenges to earn the...

