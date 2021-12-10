The Nightmare Before Christmas costumes coming to Fall Guys

I enjoy few things more than a good ol' Christmas movie, but there are so many to watch (and so many streaming services to watch them on) that figuring out your holiday viewing schedule could get overwhelming. We're here to help with our list that includes the classics you'll probably be rewatching for the millionth time, like Home Alone, Elf, and A Christmas Story, but we've also included some lesser-known movies we love to watch during the holiday season, like Tangerine and Black Christmas. Whether you subscribe to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, or Peacock, we promise there's something here that'll help get you in the spirit.

