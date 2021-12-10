ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonard Galvez, 19, Charged In Shooting That Killed 17-Year-Old Boy And Wounded 4 Others In Evanston

 3 days ago
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — A young man from Rogers Park was charged Friday in a shooting in Evanston that left a 17-year-old boy dead and four others wounded.

Leonard Galvez, 19, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder in the incident, which happened on Sunday, Nov. 28 . He was ordered held without bond at a hearing Friday at the Skokie Courthouse, Evanston police said.

Police said during the investigation, Galvez admitted involvement in the shooting as the driver of a car that was involved.

At a news conference the day after the shooting, Evanston police Sgt. Ken Carter said at 7:17 p.m. that Sunday, police began receiving numerous 911 calls about shots being fired at Green Bay Road and Foster Street – a little less than a mile west of the Northwestern University campus.

Five gunshot victims were found at a gas station at 1950 Green Bay Rd. One of them – identified as Carl Dennison, 17 – was pronounced dead on the scene, Carter said.

The other victims – two boys and two girls between the ages of 14 and 18 and all from either Evanston or Skokie – were taken to area hospitals. One 14-year-old remained in critical condition Monday afternoon, while the other three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors said they saw multiple teenagers lying in the road after being shot.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the victims all knew each other. The male victims were standing near a car, while the female victims were inside the car, Carter said.

The car in question was seen up against a pole following the shooting. Firefighters were seen helping one of the victims as she sat next to a gas pump.

Carter said the shooting appeared to be a targeted incident

As of Friday, two of the victims – a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy – were still hospitalized, police said.

The investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information about the shooting or additional offenders is asked to call Evanston police detectives at (847) 866-5040, or to text a tip to CRIMES (274637) and start their message with EPDTIP.

