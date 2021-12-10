ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mining electrician retraining planned in December at New River CTC

New River Community and Technical College is offering a mining electrician retraining class on Dec. 20, 2021, at the Nicholas County Campus in Summersville and through Zoom video conferencing. The course will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mine electricians in West Virginia must complete continuing education courses each year to keep their MSHA certification current.

Tuition for the class is $50, and preregistration is required by Dec. 16, 2021. Attendees participating in the Zoom course will receive the class link after they have registered for the class.

Visit https://www.newriver.edu/workforce/ to register for one of the classes or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).

