DENVER (CBS4)– With the High Wind Warning issued for the Front Range, Interstate 25 corridor and the plains on Wednesday, officials are asking people to be prepared. There is a potential for damaging winds, scattered power outages and blowing dust. (credit: CBS) The fire danger will also be high. The Denver Office Of Emergency Management tweeted out “Stay safe!” along with a list of potential issues that may plague certain parts of Colorado on Wednesday. Heads up! A High Wind Warning has been issued for the Front Range, I-25 Corridor and the Plains on Wednesday. There is a potential for damaging winds, scattered...

DENVER, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO