Orlando, FL

City officials remove brick etched with ‘KKK’ from Orlando neighborhood street

By Marlei Martinez
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you've ever walked along Eola Drive in Orlando, you may not have even seen it: a message etched into the street.

It is on one street brick amid thousands, but one that packs a punch.

“I’m like, ‘What?!’” said Patty Sheehan when she heard about it.

The Orlando City Commissioner said her friend, Ann Mount, discovered the eyesore and told her about it.

“How many people drove over this and never noticed it?” Sheehan said.

Three letters are etched across the brick: KKK. The brick was smack dab in the middle of the Park Lake-Highland neighborhood. Sheehan and her friend decided to do something about it.

“She and I went with a crowbar,” she said. “And we replaced the brick. Made a repair. You can’t even tell that we did it.”

But some people will notice, like Ray Jenkins who lives nearby. Jenkins is a Black man and has lived in the neighborhood for three decades.

“There was ignorance in the past here. Remember this is the South, so that’s one of the things that you’re living with when you come into the South,” Jenkins said.

Sheehan and her friend are both potters. With their artistic eye, they do not think the etching is new.

“These bricks have to be fired to a really high temperature. And they’ve been there for hundreds of years,” Sheehan said. “You could not carve this into a brick like this. This would have had to have been done when the brick was made.”

Now, Sheehan is offering up the brick to the Orange County Regional History Center.

“We’re a city of diversity and love. We don’t celebrate this kind of thing. I think it’s important to remember the history, but not to celebrate it,” Sheehan said.

Sheehan said if you find a brick like this, contact the city of Orlando.

“Since I’m with the city, I knew how to remove them properly,” she said.

For that, Jenkins is thankful.

“Hopefully with people like Patty Sheehan, we’ll be able to pull that brick out and start again,” Jenkins said.

One brick was removed, paving the way to change.

Comments / 3

 

