Biden speaks with Germany's Scholz, discusses Russian buildup near Ukraine

By Reuters
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday to congratulate him on his appointment, and the two leaders discussed issues including efforts to address Russia's military buildup near Ukraine, the White House said.

"Today, I spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to congratulate him on his appointment," Biden said in a Twitter post.

Biden "reaffirmed his support for robust U.S.-German relations and desire to further strengthen transatlantic cooperation," the White House said.

It said the two leaders discussed issues including "continued efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic, counter the threat of climate change, and address Russia’s escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine."

Scholz, a Social Democrat, became Germany's chancellor on Wednesday, ending 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel and launching his three-way coalition that has pledged to boost green investment and strengthen European integration. read more

Biden has said he made it clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a two-hour virtual meeting on Tuesday that there would be economic consequences like none before if Russia invaded Ukraine.

During the meeting, Putin demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand farther eastward.

Earlier on Friday, Scholz said he was "deeply concerned" about the Russian troop buildup along the Ukrainian border and "that's why it's important that Europe be firm in this area and show clearly that Europe's borders are inviolable."

Preparations for punitive measures against the Russian economy were discussed in a call between U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Friday.

Yellen "expressed her interest in partnering with Germany on contingencies that could be rapidly deployed to impose severe costs on Russia’s economy," the U.S. Treasury Department said.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 70

Michael Coyle
3d ago

How about focusing on gas prices, inflation, veterans needs, homelessness in the USA - the government is not prioritizing it’s agenda properly.

Reply(6)
19
drs
3d ago

Look at this guy in the eyes when he "speaks". the lights are out and nobody is home!

Reply
9
AP_001855.95833701900149cd916821a1115e292d.0506
3d ago

Wonder if the people that voted for Joe Biden I wonder if they disappointed with Joe Biden yet

Reply(4)
7
