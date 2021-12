Created and developed over the course of five years by a team of ex-Israeli Special Forces operators, the Aclim8 COMBAR unequivocally stands as one of the most rugged and well-crafted outdoor and survival tools on the planet. And while there’s no denying the unparalleled durability and immense utility of the Aclim8 item — which won a prestigious Red Dot Design Award in 2019 — the nearly $500 MSRP of the base model COMBAR Titanium places the tool out of the reach of a great many outdoorsmen. Knowing this, the crew at Aclim8 returned to the drawing board in an effort to deliver a more affordable and streamlined take on the multi-tool, resulting in the all-new Aclim8 COMBAR FoldaXe.

