This week, my introduction to the column is inspired as most of the best ones are: By one of OR’s tweets. As of posting, over half the votes swung towards “blitz”, and I think we’re seeing something like the wisdom of crowds at work here. For much of the early part of the season with Brook Lopez away, the Bucks have used some combination of a switching defense and zone defense in their main defensive sets (or so it seems to me). These past few weeks still have those elements, but there does feel to be a purposeful direction to have the defensive big men blitz pick and rolls no matter the circumstance.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO