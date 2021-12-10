ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Longtime Biden Aide Catherine Russell Named UNICEF Chief

By VOA News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA longtime aide to U.S. President Joe Biden has been named executive director of UNICEF. Catherine Russell, who is currently the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office and assistant to the president, will be...

Related
POLITICO

Mark Meadows’ attorney wants the Jan. 6 panel to hold off on its contempt referral for the former Trump chief of staff.

Be prepared for the committee not to listen. Mail call: George Terwilliger, the attorney for Mark Meadows, laid out his side’s argument against the select panel investigating Jan. 6 in a seven-page letter Monday morning. As Terwilliger sees it, the committee’s scheduled vote tonight to hold Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with its subpoenas would be “contrary to law” for two reasons: 1) the information the committee wants may be privileged; and 2) The Justice Department has, for decades, argued that senior presidential advisers — including former ones — cannot be compelled to testify by Congress.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden’s dangerous deportation drop

Unless something drastically changes over the next two months, more than 2 million migrants will have been arrested while illegally attempting to cross the southern border during President Joe Biden’s first year in office. Under Biden’s open-borders policies, hundreds of thousands of these migrants were then released into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Manchin hits Dems' $2T bill as too costly, talks to Biden

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has signaled anew that he's still not ready to back his party's $2 trillion social and environment legislation, then talked to President Joe Biden as party leaders scrambled for a pathway to advance the long-stalled package — preferably by Christmas.The West Virginia lawmaker declined to describe his telephone conversation with the president Monday, saying he and Biden are “talking about different iterations" and saying “anything's possible" when asked if they could reach a deal by the holiday.White House spokesman Andrew Bates said the two men had “a good, constructive phone call" and would talk again...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dallassun.com

Biden says Americans are $100 richer each month than last year

Americans now have $100 more each month than they did last year despite record inflation, US President Joe Biden said this week, commenting on unemployment insurance claims. "Americans are back at work at a record-setting pace. And families have more money in their pockets: Americans on average have about $100 more in their pockets each month than they did last year, after accounting for inflation," Biden said in a statement released by the White House press service on Thursday.
BUSINESS
AFP

Biden staffer appointed as director of UNICEF

Catherine Russell, a senior official of US President Joe Biden's administration, has been named head of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), a UN spokesperson announced Friday. Russell, 60, is currently the director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel and assistant to the president. Appointed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Russell will replace fellow American Henrietta Fore, who resigned in July to care for her ailing husband. During her career Russell has advocated for women and girls as a senior advisor on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and as an ambassador for global womenâs issues in Barack Obama's administration, a White House press release said.
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

US explains position on NATO expansion

The US State Department has argued that continued NATO expansion in eastern Europe is justified on the basis of an ?open door policy,? despite Moscow claiming Washington previously gave assurances that the alliance would not grow. At a press briefing on Monday, diplomatic spokesperson Ned Price was asked about pledges...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallassun.com

Chris Hedges: The execution of Julian Assange

He exposed empire as a criminal enterprise. He documented its lies, its callous disregard for human life, its rampant corruption, and its innumerable war crimes. But, as history shows, empires kill those who inflict deep wounds. Let us name Julian Assange's executioners. Joe Biden. Boris Johnson. Scott Morrison. Theresa May....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘He’s a big fat phoney’: Mark Meadows accused of previous attempt at overturning election – this time against Trump

The 2020 election wasn’t the first election Mark Meadows tried to overturn, multiple sources have told The Independent.On Monday, the former White House chief of staff is set to become the third person held in contempt of Congress by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection after refusing to appear for a deposition last week.A 51-page report laying out the case for a contempt referral against Mr Meadows, who represented North Carolina’s 11th District from 2013 until he resigned to become ex-president Donald Trump’s fourth (and final) chief of staff, alleges that he was deeply involved in machinations...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

