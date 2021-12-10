Longtime Biden Aide Catherine Russell Named UNICEF Chief

Be prepared for the committee not to listen. Mail call: George Terwilliger, the attorney for Mark Meadows, laid out his side’s argument against the select panel investigating Jan. 6 in a seven-page letter Monday morning. As Terwilliger sees it, the committee’s scheduled vote tonight to hold Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with its subpoenas would be “contrary to law” for two reasons: 1) the information the committee wants may be privileged; and 2) The Justice Department has, for decades, argued that senior presidential advisers — including former ones — cannot be compelled to testify by Congress.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO