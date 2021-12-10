ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather-Related Injury Crash on I-90 Near Dover

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting a central Minnesota man was injured in a weather-related crash this morning on I-90 east of Rochester. The crash report indicates the roadway was covered by snow and ice...

300+ Crashes in Minnesota – Some Captured on Videos (WATCH)

Undated (KROC-AM News) - A final tally of the traffic crashes that occurred during the first major winter storm of the season in southern Minnesota exceeded 300. The State Patrol says it received reports of 321 crashes between 6 AM on Friday and noon on Saturday. One of the crashes, in which alcohol was also listed as a possible contributing factor, resulted in the death of the California man late Friday night in Maplewood.
MINNESOTA STATE
California Man Killed in Alcohol-Involved Crash on Snowy MN Highway

Maplewood, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was at least one fatality reported among the hundreds of weather-related traffic crashes that occurred in Minnesota on Friday. The State Patrol is also reporting that alcohol may have contributed to the death of a California man in a crash that occurred on a snow-covered section of Highway 61 on the east side of the Twin Cities late last night. 52-year-old Tou Moua of Fresno was a passenger in a car that was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup in Maplewood just before midnight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SUV on Fire Causes Traffic Jam Near Apache Mall

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rush hour traffic on northbound Highway 52 near Apache Mall was snarled this afternoon by a vehicle fire. The Rochester Fire Department says crews responded just before 4:30 PM to a report of a vehicle fire and found a mid-size SUV parked on the shoulder of the fire with the engine compartment engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished while firefighters checked to determine if anyone was inside the vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
Two Dogs Die in Northeast Rochester House Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and two dogs died today after a fire broke out in a home in Rochester's Northern Heights neighborhood. A news release from the Rochester Fire Department indicates the fire was reported around 2:15 PM at...
ROCHESTER, MN
Police say Rochester Man Made 2 Attempts to Flee From Officers

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man arrested on a felony arrest warrant Saturday is expected to face additional felony charges for causing a traffic crash while trying to elude a police officer. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says an officer was on routine patrol around 5:45 Saturday evening...
ROCHESTER, MN
This Wisconsin Police Officer Has An Amazing Warm-Up Routine

I'm just going to guess that you probably didn't warm up the same way this police officer from Eau Claire, Wisconsin did before that big snowstorm on Friday!. We had first heard about the first big snowstorm of the year that was taking aim at our neck of the woods here in Minnesota and western Wisconsin for several days before it actually got here Friday. That much lead time gave many of us time to prepare. For instance, I went to Kwik Trip and filled up the gas can we use for our snowblower, and also got our shovels out of storage.
WISCONSIN STATE
Husband Arrested After Murder of Northeastern Minnesota Woman

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A woman was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound at her home in Kalevala Township, the Carlton County sheriff’s office reported. Sheriff’s deputies went to the home after receiving a call for a welfare check and found the body of the 62-year-old woman, Tracy Ellen Julian. The deputies arrested her husband and have jailed him for second-degree murder charges.
MINNESOTA STATE
Charging Decision Expected Next Week in Sheriff Crash

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) _ Prosecutors in Douglas County say they expect to make a decision next week on whether to charge Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson after he crashed his vehicle. Hutchinson rolled his county vehicle on Interstate 94 near Alexandria on Wednesday. He acknowledged he had been drinking before...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Snow Collapsed the Metrodome’s Roof 11 Years Ago This Weekend

Whether you called it Snowmaggedon, the Mother of All Winter Storms, or something else, do you remember what you were doing 11 years ago today?. It's almost like history is repeating itself, 11 years later. Because while we're expecting to get around a foot of snow THIS weekend in southeast Minnesota, it was the same weekend of December 10th - 12th-- but 11 years ago in 2010-- when Minnesota was hit was a powerful blizzard that dumped well over a foot of snow on much of the state and parts of Wisconsin, as well. (In fact, the National Weather Service maps show that nearly 16-inches of snow fell here in Rochester.)
ROCHESTER, MN
Hennepin County Sheriff Injured in Alcohol-Involved Crash

Alexandria, MN (KROC-AM News) - The top law enforcement officer in Minnesota's most populated county is hospitalized in western Minnesota with injuries suffered in an alcohol-involved traffic crash. Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson issued a statement this afternoon acknowledging he was involved in a single-car crash near Alexandria after he...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
