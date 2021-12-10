Donnie Wahlberg ‘Won’t Confirm’ Carrie Underwood Singing for Jenny McCarthy on ‘The Masked Singer’

While Donnie Wahlberg traditionally has the best set of pipes in his family, his wife Jenny McCarthy decided to share her singing abilities too.

McCarthy is a judge on “The Masked Singer” along with Robin Thicke, Nicole Sherzinger, and Ken Jeong. During this week’s semi-finals performance, Thicke and Scherzinger got up on stage to sing duets with two of the contestants. Jeong and McCarthy sat it out, but Jeong roasted McCarthy’s singing abilities at one point during the show. He told her she couldn’t sing, and McCarthy had a point to prove then.

She stood up, grabbed a bedazzled microphone, and belted out some amazing vocals. Her voice sounded suspiciously like a famous country singer, though she swore it was really her. McCarthy’s husband, Donnie Wahlberg, quickly set the record straight.

“The Masked Singer” posted a video of McCarthy’s incredible musical moment on Twitter earlier this week. Wahlberg reposted the video along with his own message to the show.

“Dear @MaskedSingerFOX, I will confirm that @JennyMcCarthy can’t really sing like this, but she can probably sing better than @kenjeong (barely),” Donnie Wahlberg wrote. So, he acknowledges that it’s not his wife singing with that incredible voice.

Then, Wahlberg goes on to say, “I won’t confirm if it’s @carrieunderwood wearing a @JennyMcCarthy mask or if @JennyMcCarthy’s miming @carrieunderwood’s voice.” We’d much rather have it be Option 2, thank you very much. If that really is Carrie Underwood pretending to be Jenny McCarthy, then these imposter masks have truly gone too far.

But I think it’s safe to say that McCarthy is lip-synching the moment. Though, props to Carrie Underwood for making the recording sound echoey like it’s at the show.

Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Jenny McCarthy Thanks Carrie Underwood For Lending Her Voice

After the video dropped of Donnie Wahlberg’s wife singing on the show, McCarthy quickly fessed up to the act. She reposted the video as well and sent a shoutout to Carrie Underwood for the assist.

“Did you guess whose voice this was? Hint: She has THE MOST beautiful voice in the world. It’s the amazing, insanely talented @carrieunderwood She is so FREAKING talented! Love you girl!” McCarthy wrote earlier.

Underwood followed up by saying, “Awww…thank you, @JennyMcCarthy! Way to own it!”

It’s true. McCarthy really did fully commit herself to the act. But Underwood also replied to Donnie Wahlberg’s tweet about the video, tweeting out a suspicious winky face. But the best moment had to be when Underwood shared the video on her own page and said, “She sounds pretty good to me!” A nod to her own singing skills and McCarthy’s commitment to the role.

The consensus from this experiment? Maybe McCarthy should just leave the singing to New Kids on the Block frontman Donnie Wahlberg from here on out.