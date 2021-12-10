ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Events

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 4 days ago

You can check out some updated ticket sales for several upcoming AEW events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Next Wednesday’s...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Wrestling World

Rey Mysterio makes a big announcement

Rey Mysterio is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers in wrestling history and is the best luchador of the last twenty years. The legend of Mexican origins returned to WWE in 2018 and from 2020 he also presented his son Dominik in the company who is gradually gaining more and more importance in the company.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Ricky Starks Comments On Roman Reigns Apologizing To Him After WWE Segment

During a recent appearance on the “Rasslin with Brandon Walker” podcast, AEW Superstar Ricky Starks commented on working as an extra during a WWE television segment back in 2018. For those unaware, Starks played the role of a US Marshall during a segment that featured Roman Reigns being arrested. Starks said,
WWE
foxbaltimore.com

"Hairspray" tickets at the Hippodrome on sale

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore get ready to wake up because tickets for Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical "Hairspray" go on sale Friday, December 10, 2021. Performances at the Hippodrome begin June 14, 2022. Toneisha Harris, Actress, Singer, Songwriter, and Maryland native, who plays "MotorMouth Maybelle," joined the morning newscast to...
BALTIMORE, MD
411mania.com

AEW Winter Is Coming Nearing a Ticket Sellout

– WrestleTix reports that AEW has nearly sold out tickets for the upcoming Winter Is Coming event. As of yesterday, The Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas had sold 5,818 tickets for the event. That accounts for about 94% of the seats available for the event. At the time, about...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

VIDEO: Watch This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Broadcast

You can check out the livestream for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below. This week’s episode features the following matches:. * Mike Verna & Anthony Gangone vs. Santana & Ortiz. * Gunn Club vs. Joey Sweets, Antonio Zambrano, & Jack Tomlinson. * Kris Statlander & Red...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Revolution Pre-Sale Ticket Information Set For Thursday – Full Details

AEW has released the pre-sale ticket information for their upcoming pay-per-view event: “Revolution” which will be airing on Sunday, March 6th. The pre-sale will be handled through Ticketmaster.com and begins this Thursday (December 16th) starting at 10pm(EST). Fans interested in tickets can use the code AEWORL. The official...
SPORTS
411mania.com

Note on Ticket Pre-Sale for AEW Dynamite in Atlantic City

– As noted, AEW will make its promotional debut in Atlantic City, New Jersey on February 9, 2022 at The Boardwalk Hall. Details are now available for the ticket pre-sale for the AEW Dynamite event, which begins on Thursday, December 16 at 10:00 am EST at Ticketmaster.com. The ticket pre-sale...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
411mania.com

AEW News: Upper Deck Releases Signed Memorabilia, Ticket Pre-Sale for Bridgeport Event

– Upper Deck is now selling autographed memorabilia from some of the top stars in AEW. The full collection is available at the Upper Deck Store in the available link. – Per PWInsider, the ticket presale code for AEW’s debut event in Bridgeport, Connecticut is AEW203. The ticket pre-sale is scheduled for Thursday, December 16 at 10:0 am EST.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Announces New Match For Tuesday’s NXT 2.0

Cora Jade will meet Dakota Kai in a singles match on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0. WWE issued the following regard the match:. “Cora Jade made a splash in her first WarGames Match to usher in “The Generation of Jade” at the expense of Toxic Attraction and Dakota Kai. That loss stoked the fires of the twisted Kai, who brutalized Jade in her singles return to NXT 2.0.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

ROH Ring Announcer Bobby Cruise Comments On Possibly Working In AEW, More

During a recent appearance on “Busted Open Radio”, Ring of Honor ring announcer Bobby Cruise commented on ROH’s upcoming hiatus, whether he’d like to work for AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his emotions for Final Battle 2021:...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

New WWE NXT Segment Announced For Tonight

Grayson Waller will answer for his actions on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0. WWE issued the following:. “Grayson Waller wanted to go viral last week, and he did just that after viciously ambushing Johnny Gargano as NXT 2.0 went off the air. Yelling back at an irate audience,...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Brian Myers Claims The Sandman Is Sober These Days, More

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Brian Myers commented on attending his first-ever ECW show, The Sandman reportedly being sober these days, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On the first ECW show he attended: “The first show I went to was a...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

NWA Powerrr Lineup For Tonight

NWA Powerrr is back for a new episode tonight on FITE TV. Promos by NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch, as well as Strictly Business, Austin Idol, and The End are just some of the things advertised for the show. Here’s the lineup:. Dirty Sexy Boys vs Stevens/Kratos.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Talks Giving Wrestlers Time Off, Stats In AEW

Tony Khan was recently on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to talk about all things AEW. Here are the highlights:. “I have a very flexible policy in terms of if people need off for any issue, I generally will give it to them. During the pandemic, this came up a lot because I think mental health is a huge issue. The pandemic itself, Covid is a huge issue, so there’s a mental health component and a lot of people were really struggling, especially through the early isolation. I gave people time off. A lot of people found solace in that and then they eventually were able to come back to work. There were a lot of people who just didn’t feel ready to come back right away. Last year, there were a lot of people who were home, not because they were out sick, but because they weren’t really ready to come back to work. We have always given people time off for any issue. Of course Jon (Moxley), when he asked for time off, I was more than happy to accommodate him, and I’m really happy to get Mox back. I’m excited for that and I’m excited to hear that he’s doing better and better. I’m always hoping for the best for Jon.”
NFL
The Spun

Former Wrestling Star Died On Sunday At 39

A former professional wrestling star passed away at the age of 39 on Sunday. Jimmy Rave, whose real name is James Michael Guffey, died on Sunday. The wrestling world is heartbroken by the tragic news. The former professional wrestling star was known for his role in the Ring of Honor...
WWE

