Spelling bee held

It is with great pleasure that The Holly Ball Committee releases the names of the twenty-nine young ladies who will be presented at the 125th Tidewater Assembly Holly Ball. The Ball will be held at Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club on Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. This event dates to 1895 and has been continuous in its running, with the exception of a time period during World War 1 and that of 1942-45 during World War 11. In 2020, as we experienced the Covid pandemic, it was determined that a cancellation was in order. This year’s Ball will incorporate the Presentation of the 2020 and 2021 Debutantes, the pairing of two groups of Debutantes being a first in the history of this long-standing Northern Neck Yuletide event. We have been looking forward to hosting this Ball for over a year and are hopeful that the Debutantes and all guests will enjoy the most festive and well-attended Holly Ball in its 125 year history!

FESTIVAL ・ 3 DAYS AGO