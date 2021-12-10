ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sell-off on Wall Street left stocks broadly lower Thursday, giving back some of...

Benzinga

This Stock Is Down 35% YTD And Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has been piling up shares in the New York-based software automation company UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH), a stock that has continuously slumped in the past few months. The popular investment first bought shares in UiPath in April just after it made a trading debut on the New...
Seeking Alpha

A Major Turning Point In The Stock Market Is Taking Place

The massive amounts of stimulus and money printing that has taken place over the last 4+ years by global central banks may be acting as an anchor for growth and starting to weigh down global markets. Global financial markets were already hobbled by the original COVID-19 virus – struggling to...
Money Morning

Two Stocks to Sell First Thing This Morning

"Buy the dip." You hear that nearly every day from talking heads on any network. And it's true: Buying a dip can be great advice for investors. It can be a way to build an invincible stock position. Buy the dip, and you can wake up one day with all the profits at less than 50% of the total cost the other guy paid.
Benzinga

Chart Wars: Will Pfizer Soar Higher Than Moderna As Omicron Variant Takes Hold?

Moderna, Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have both formed weekly chart patterns that could provide clues to their future direction for the long-minded trader and investor. Pfizer has formed a bull flag pattern while Moderna may be reversing course into an uptrend. Both stocks have soared since COVID-19...
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rose 2.50% to $3,466.30 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.63% to 4,709.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $306.78 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) shed 0.15% to $294.58 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.63% to 4,709.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $1.83 short of its 52-week high ($296.41), which the company reached on December 14th.
