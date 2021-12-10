Hite announces re-election bid for state house

NEW SHARON — Rep. Dustin Hite will seek re-election in 2022 under the redrawn 88th State House district.

The representative announced his decision Friday. He currently serves in House District 79, but his home was drawn into the 88th district as part of Iowa's redistricting map that will take effect in 2022.

The 88th district also would include fellow Republican Holly Brink, of Oskaloosa. She has not yet publicly shared her plans beyond her current term.

The new 88th district will cover most of Mahaska County, including Oskaloosa, all of Keokuk and parts of Jefferson County.

"I work hard in the Iowa Statehouse to be a voice for my rural community and enact policies that make Iowa a better place to live, work, and raise a family," Hite said. "My work is not done, and I look forward to getting out and getting to know the people in the new House District 88 in the coming year as I ask for their vote.”

Hite is currently serving his second term in the Iowa House. He lives in New Sharon with his wife Kate and his two kids.