ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Sharon, IA

Hite announces re-election bid for state house

By KYLE OCKER Editor
Ottumwa Courier
Ottumwa Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RqIVG_0dJlj7gd00

NEW SHARON — Rep. Dustin Hite will seek re-election in 2022 under the redrawn 88th State House district.

The representative announced his decision Friday. He currently serves in House District 79, but his home was drawn into the 88th district as part of Iowa's redistricting map that will take effect in 2022.

The 88th district also would include fellow Republican Holly Brink, of Oskaloosa. She has not yet publicly shared her plans beyond her current term.

The new 88th district will cover most of Mahaska County, including Oskaloosa, all of Keokuk and parts of Jefferson County.

"I work hard in the Iowa Statehouse to be a voice for my rural community and enact policies that make Iowa a better place to live, work, and raise a family," Hite said. "My work is not done, and I look forward to getting out and getting to know the people in the new House District 88 in the coming year as I ask for their vote.”

Hite is currently serving his second term in the Iowa House. He lives in New Sharon with his wife Kate and his two kids.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

House clears bill to raise debt limit

The House cleared legislation early Wednesday morning to raise the debt limit through next year’s midterm elections, staving off an unprecedented federal default just in time for the deadline set by the Treasury Department. The bill, which lawmakers passed 221-209, with one Republican voting yes, raises the federal debt...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Keokuk, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Oskaloosa, IA
City
New Sharon, IA
CBS News

Stephen Curry breaks NBA career 3-point record

Stephen Curry has shot his way to the top of the NBA record book for 3-pointers. Curry hit his 2,974th 3-pointer Tuesday night in the first quarter of the Golden State Warriors' game against the New York Knicks, breaking the record set by Ray Allen. Curry hit the shot from...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Brink
Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa Courier

Ottumwa, IA
1K+
Followers
94
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Ottumwa Courier

Comments / 0

Community Policy