Georgia's Most Wanted - Can UGA Close 2022 Strong?

5. Travis Hunter, ATH

It might just be an unflappable flip. Georgia has tried to work their way into this recruitment for most of the summer, pursuing Hunter relentlessly despite his staunched commitment to Florida State. The uber talented athlete has been on campus in Athens multiple times this season, something no other school outside of FSU can say. It's a long shot, but Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp have worked their way into a seat at the table it appears.

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.