We Want to Hear Your Feedback!

The past 12 months have been very busy in our city! From groundbreakings and ribbon cuttings to vaccine clinics and renewed events, we have come a long way as a community. Newport News is developing a video to highlight our accomplishments and we want to hear from you. What do you think was the best thing that happened in our city in 2021? Was it the launch of the Yard District in the city’s downtown area and the new development taking place? Or when we hosted our first movie night at the former Kmart site? Are you thinking about the continued growth at Christopher Newport University and the incredible new Mary M. Torggler Fine Arts Center? You could even think it’s the opening of what has become your favorite new restaurant or business (or your own business venture!). We want to hear it all! Send your suggestions to cityinfo@nnva.gov. In your email, let us know if you’d be willing to appear on camera to share your ideas. Help us capture the spirit of our community and all we achieved together – send us your ideas today!

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO