The ink isn’t even dry yet on some reviews of the 2022 Honda Civic Si and dealers are already slapping markups on cars they don’t even have in the showroom. They sit perched at their dealership desks, hungrily rubbing their hands together in anticipation of someone who just has to have the first of something, anything. We don’t know of any victims so far to the new Civic Si inflation, but there’s no surprise that two dealers have already marked them up, with one claiming it was a mistake. I’m not buying it.

BUYING CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO