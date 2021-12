News Bites for December 8... ...Chaz and AJ, morning hosts for Connoisseur Media classic rockers WPLR (99.1) New Haven, CT and WFOX (95.9) Bridgeport, CT, will host their yearly toy drive on Friday, Dec. 10 from 5:30-10am. This year the broadcast includes performances from John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band, Jeff Pitchell and the Texas Flood as well as local youth school and band, Rock House, the Milford Hamlet Hub reports. “The circumstances of last year forced us to go virtual, so it is great that we can be live in front of this very caring and giving audience.” VP of Programming Keith Dakin said. “The highlight of the event is at 10am when you just see that giant pile of toys and knowing that you are putting a smile on a child’s face.”

DONALD TRUMP ・ 6 DAYS AGO