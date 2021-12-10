Adams County Library News

Check out our Holiday decorations. The picture above shows our Christmas Tree at the Peebles Library.

By Julia McCane-Knox

Sign up for the Santa Shop! Parents and caregivers of children who participated in our Holiday Program Merry Money can sign up for the Santa Shop at their preferred location now until December 11. Parents and caregivers can sign up by calling the library or online by going to our website and clicking on “Upcoming Events.” Find “Santa Shop” in the calendar (make sure it’s for the preferred location) then click it. Click “Santa Shop” in the top left-hand corner and look for “Register for Event” below. Type in your information and voila, registration is complete! We will receive a confirmation email showing those who have signed up for the Santa Shop. The Santa Shop is open from Monday, December 13 through Friday, December 18. Children can browse the online Santa Shop by visiting https://adamscolibrary.org/santa-shops.

Do your children want to write or type a letter to Santa? Children are invited to our libraries to compose and send their letters to Santa using our Santa Mailboxes! We have fill-in-the-blank templates for little ones. Want to type a letter to Santa instead? We have computers available! Want to write a letter on a blank sheet of paper? We will have sheets of paper and pencils at the ready! Santa will be writing letters back to the children, so don’t delay, bring your children in to compose and send letters to Santa today! Once the letter is written and sent, children can pick up a craft to take home.

We are spreading some Holiday cheer this winter season. On Monday, December 20, from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., families are invited to our Holiday Drive-Thru at each of our branches, including Manchester, North Adams, Peebles, and West Union. Each library will have a Holiday Drive-Thru station where participants pick up goody bags, listen to Holiday music, and view decorations. Special costume appearances include Chris Kringle, Mrs. Claus, and Cupid at the Manchester Library – Twinkle the Elf and Dasher at the North Adams Library – Santa, Candy Claus, Dancer, Tinsel Toes, and Gabby the Gift at the Peebles Library – Blitzen and Sparkle the Elf at the West Union Library.

Check out our E-Library for e-books, audiobooks, e-zines, e-comics, TV series, movies, and so much more! To access our E-Library, please go to our website at adamscolibrary.org and click the “E-Library” tab. You will encounter many e-services, including Hoopla Digital, the Ohio Digital Library (OverDrive), and Kanopy. Visit our e-reference services including, Chilton Library, Oxford Research Encyclopedias, and What’s That Snake? Check out our e-research services, such as Ancestry Library Edition, Sanborn, and Academic Search Premier. In addition, you can search our e-learning services, such as Transparent Language and LinkedIn Learning. E-learning services for kids are also available and include Rivet, World Book Kids, and Kids InfoBits. Ohio Resources can be found in the E-Library, too. These e-services include Ohio Obituary Index, Ohio Memory, and Ohio Means Jobs. Can’t find what you are looking for? Contact the library for more information: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.