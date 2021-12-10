ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather-Related Injury Crash on I-90 Near Dover

By Andy Brownell
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting a central Minnesota man was injured in a weather-related crash this morning on I-90 east of Rochester. The crash report indicates the roadway was covered by snow and ice...

