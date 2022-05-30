Longest home run ever: Farthest home run in MLB history, 2022 and college baseball

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the longest home run ever hit in MLB history? Major League Baseball’s introduction of StatCast tracking makes it easier than ever to determine the farthest home runs hit travel today. But even at a time when New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge are launching bombs, they do fall short of the longest HR in MLB history.

As you might expect, baseball legends are credited with the records. Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle and Josh Gibson didn’t benefit from technology tracking how far they hit a baseball. But simple measurements, ballpark dimensions and first-hand accounts help us get a look at the longest MLB home runs since the game began.

Let’s dive into the best moonshots in MLB history and the longest home run ever.

2022 MLB season FAQ: Everything you need to know

Longest home run in 2022 MLB season

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez hit the longest hime run in 2022, demolishing a 496-foot blast that nearly left Coors Field. it is one of the farthest home runs hit in MLB over the last five seasons.

Mike Trout hits 472-foot blast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWHOB_0dJlZI1R00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout hit the second- longest home run in 2022. The three-time AL MVP stepped to the plate against the Texas Rangers, working a 3-1 count. In a flash, the 30-year-old crushed the farthest home run in MLB this season with a 472-foot missile off Dane Dunning.

Byron Buxton’s walk-off home run on April 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46nZjk_0dJlZI1R00
Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Facing the Chicago White Sox on April 24, Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton made history. In a 3-1 count with the Twins trailing 4-3, Buxton turned a hanger from Liam Hendricks into a no-doubt 469-foot blast to end the game. Incredibly, it is the longest walk-off home run ever tracked by StatCast since 2015.

Longest MLB home runs in 2022

Here are the farthest home runs hit in MLB this year with video links attached in the distance.

Griffin Doersching – Longest home run in college baseball

Even in an era where pitchers are throwing harder than ever and hitters are making louder contact, we rarely see 500-foot home runs. The longest blast in the StatCast era came in 2005, when Nomar Mazara hit a 505-foot cannon. Giancarlo Stanton is the second only player since 2015 to hit one 500-plus feet.

Meet Oklahoma State first baseman Griffin Doersching. The college star stepped to the plate with his team trailing 6-4 in the 7th inning, drilling an unbelievable blast that was measured at 513 feet. While it’s possible Oklahoma State gave a favorable measurement, the 513-foot homer would easily be the farthest home run in 2022 at any level of baseball.

Longest home run ever hit

It should come as no surprise that the record books for the longest home run ever in baseball history are spotty. MLB history offers reports of truly epic blasts, which we’ll dive into below. But the farthest home run ever documented happened in a Triple-A baseball game.

On June 2, 1987, the Denver Zephyrs hosted the Buffalo Bisons at Mile High Stadium. Aided by the thin air, much like baseballs hit out of Coors Field today, Joey Meyer launched a towering blasted that traveled an absurd 582 feet and is the longest homer ever caught on video.

Meyer technically holds the verifiable record for the deepest home run ever hit, but a look at MLB’s record books and archives points us to some Hall of Famers delivering epic moments that we never got to witness.

Longest MLB home runs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rwo16_0dJlZI1R00
Mar 26, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; A fan takes a photo of the Babe Ruth statue outside of the main entrance gate on what was supposed to be opening day between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Look up the farthest home run ever hit and you’ll see New York Yankees legends Mickey Mantle and Babe Ruth mentioned. The numbers are truly staggering, with Mantle credited for a 734 foot home run at Yankee Stadium in 1963 and a 656-foot blast that is rumored when he was a 19-year-old in an exhibition match against USC. But those claims are disputed by some who took part in the game.

Below, we’ll look at some of the longest home runs hit in MLB history, both documented and rumored.

Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins outfielder – 504 feet, Coors Field

Stanton is the best power hitter in MLB today, there’s no question about it. Both in terms of average home run distance and max exit velocity, he crushes baseballs like no one else in the sport. What is the longest home run ever hit by Giancarlo Stanton? It came with the Miami Marlins in 2016, fittingly at Coors Field.

If MLB makes changes to the baseballs and rules are adjusted that favors hitters more, maybe Stanton tops this mark in 2022. Health will also be a factor. One thing is for certain, Stanton is fully capable of adding another historic milestone to the list of the longest home runs ever.

Nomar Mazara, Texas Rangers outfielder – 505 feet, Globe Life Park

Nomar Mazara, once one of the top prospects in MLB, hasn’t quite lived up to the hype. Released by the Detroit Tigers in July, Mazara’s chances of becoming an impact MLB player might be over. But everything came together on June 21, 2018 when Mazara sent a Reynaldo Lopez fastball towering into the bleachers. At 505 feet, it’s the longest home run ever in the StatCast era.

Glenallen Hill, Chicago Cubs outfielder – 500+ feet, Wrigley Field

Glenallen Hill isn’t one of the most prominent names from our examination of the furthest home runs hit in MLB history. He never appeared in an All-Star Game from 1989-2001 and he never hit more than 28 homers in a single season. But in May 2000, Chicago’s outfielder delivered a blast that no fan watching it ever forgot. It landed on the rooftop across the street from Wrigley Field and estimates suggest it traveled around 500 feet. Hill thinks it cracked 700 feet, in-depth investigations suggest it likely exceed 500 but we’ll never know for sure. Even a conservative estimate of 500-520 feet makes it a candidate for the longest home run ever.

Jim Thome, Cleveland Guardians first baseman – 511 feet, Jacobs Field

The definition of a frozen rope Jim Thome’s dinger on July 3, 1999, is one to remember. In the second game of a doubleheader, Thomas took a 3-1 pitch and sent it towering to left-center and it didn’t stay in the stadium long. After bouncing once on the concourse, it fell onto the street as a souvenir that holds a place in MLB history.

Adam Dunn, Cincinnati Reds first baseman – 535 feet, Great American Ballpark

Adam Dunn hit 462 home runs in his career, earning a reputation as one of the best home-run threats during his era. On Aug. 10, 2004, in a matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Dunn delivered a moment he’ll never forget. In what remains the longest home run ever at Great American Ball Park, the baseball rocketed out and finished with an estimated distance of 535 feet.

Willie Stargel, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder – 535 feet, Olympic Stadium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07dsu7_0dJlZI1R00
Jul 1971; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Willie Stargell on deck during the 1971 season at Three Rivers Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Willie Stargel is among the Hall of Famers who are also recognized as one of the best power hitters in MLB history. The Pittsburgh Pirates legend finished with 475 home runs, but it was a 535-foot blast at Olympic Stadium that lands on our list. On May 20, 1978, Stargel hit the farthest home run ever recorded in Canada with his eye-popping blast in Montreal’s Olympic Stadium. Keep in mind, he was 38 years old when he hit it and that arguably makes it even more impressive than others above him.

Reggie Jackson, Oakland Athletics outfielder – 539 feet, Tiger Stadium

There’s no doubt who hit the farthest home run in MLB All-Star Game history. In the 1971 Midsummer Classic, slugger Reggie Jackson sent Dock Ellis’ pitch practically out of Tiger Stadium, with the ball bouncing off the roof as everyone in attendance just sat back in shock. The ESPN Home Run Tracker listed it at 539 feet, one of the longest homers hit in the recorded era.

Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees outfielder – 565 feet, Griffith Stadium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cbY45_0dJlZI1R00
Unknown date and location; USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Yankees infielder Mickey Mantle at the plate. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Unsurprisingly, what many believe to be among the farthest home runs hit ever are based on first-hand accounts. On April 17, 1953, Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle was credited with a tape-measure blast that traveled 565 feet, per Yankees publicist Red Patterson. It’s officially recognized by the Baseball Hall of Fame . What makes it more incredible, Mantle hit the blast with a teammate’s bat

Babe Ruth, Boston Red Sox outfielder – 550-587 feet, Plant Field

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EN44D_0dJlZI1R00
May 13, 2014; Bronx, NY, USA; National baseball hall of fame chairman of the board Jane Forbes Clark (left) and president Jeff Idelson with Babe Ruth’s hall of fame plaque before a game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The legend of Babe Ruth is bigger than some of the deepest bombs he hit during an iconic career. The Sultan of Swat gets credited for all kinds of records and moments that live in MLB history. Among them, a towering blast on April 3, 1919, with a plaque that credits him for a 587-foot home run. He said it was the longest home run he ever hit , clearly squashing any tales of 600-foot blasts. But historians believe the ball traveled 552 feet. Still, not bad for the King of Crash.

Josh Gibson, Homestead Grays catcher – 580 feet, Yankee Stadium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F6t5N_0dJlZI1R00
Apr 23, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Stage actors from the Pittsburgh Opera production of “The Summer King” an opera based on the life of negro league catcher Josh Gibson (not pictured) perform God Bless America during the seventh inning stretch against the New York Yankees at PNC Park. The Pirates won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Gibson, perhaps the greatest power hitter in MLB history, is a baseball legend. The best player in the Negro League, Gibson is credited with a 580-foot home run at Yankee Stadium in 1967 . Naturally, no video evidence was recorded, but the ball hit just two feet shy of the top of the facade at old Yankee Stadium. Many believe if Negro League records as a ‘major league’, which didn’t happen until 2020, Gibson’s blast would be more widely viewed as the longest home run ever.

What was the longest home run of 2021 MLB season?

During the 2021 MLB season, we didn’t see any of the deepest homers approach the record for the longest home run ever hit. But some familiar sluggers, including some teammates, deliver huge blasts that left everyone in the stadiums just admiring the baseball as it flew out.

Miguel Sanó, Minnesota Twins designated hitter – 495 feet, Fenway Park

It’s been a turbulent career for Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sanó. An All-Star selection in 2017, Minnesota’s 6-foot-4 masher is more than capable of hitting one of the longest home runs ever. In August against the Boston Red Sox, Sanó uncorked a 495-foot cannon deep into the night at Fenway Park. We can only imagine how far the ball would have traveled if this moment happened at Coors Field.

Longest MLB home runs 2021

Here are the deepest home runs hit from the 2021 MLB season, with videos from MLB.com.

It comes as no surprise that of the 10 farthest home runs hit, five happened at Coors Field. It’s the most hitter-friendly MLB park thanks to the thin air helping make baseballs fly out of the stadium. Interestingly, Braves’ outfielders account for four of the longest MLB home runs in 2021.

Interestingly, the hardest baseball hit in 2021 didn’t even leave the infield. New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton lined a ball off the bat at 122.2 mph this season, but it went directly into the second baseman’s glove and was turned into a double play.

Looking ahead to 2022, MLB free agency is something to keep in mind. If a slugger like Jorge Soler signs with the Colorado Rockies, we’ve seen him crush baseballs out of the yard. So, maybe we see one of the longest home runs ever this upcoming season.

