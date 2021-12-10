ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Delray Beach man arrested in 2020 Lake Worth Beach homicide

By Aja Dorsainvil
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DqMnm_0dJlZFNG00

A 22-year-old Delray Beach man appeared in court Friday to face charges related to a May 2020 homicide in Lake Worth Beach.

Authorities booked Traquanne Mosley on several charges, including first-degree murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies said Mosley is one of two men arrested in the armed robbery and fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man on the 700 block of South H Street at about 10:24 p.m. on May 29, 2020.

Mosley and Lawrence Fleury, 39, were arrested hours after the killing, following a wild chase through Broward and Palm Beach counties, during which Mosley allegedly pointed a gun at deputies, reports show. According to an affidavit, Mosley stated that he went through the victim's pockets and removed his wallet. He also talked about how the proceeds from the robbery were divided amongst of three people. Because of his involvement, Mosley received $60.

According to officials, both Mosley and Fleury are convicted felons, which means they are prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.

Mosley is being held without bond.

