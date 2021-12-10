5 moments that defined Bungie's history, from Halo to Destiny

Bungie has just celebrated its 30th anniversary, becoming one the most long-standing studios in the game industry. In a world where software houses are founded and shuttered, this is a massive achievement for the label behind juggernauts like Halo and Destiny. Over the course of these 30 years, Bungie has managed to grow into an FPS maestro, pioneering innovations with every release, while leaving traces of its DNA across all of them. In this article, we’re going to explore its rich history, identifying the five moments that have defined its first 30 years around, starting with its foundation, up until the divorce from Activision, the last publisher the studio worked with before finally becoming independent.

Developing a Pong clone

Many believe that Halo was the first Bungie video game, since it’s the series that made the studio famous. Well, it’s just wrong – there are 14 games released between the first title by founder Alex Seropian and Combat Evolved, including standalone products and expansions. Only a few video games enthusiasts know that Seropian entered the video games industry thanks to a Pong clone, which he developed entirely on his own in 1990, just one year before Bungie was formally founded. Ironically, the game was called !Gnop, which is Pong spelled backwards. It was released for free, even though you needed $15 in order to buy the source code, as Seropian’s idea was to let other developers use it to build their own games.

2

Announcing Halo

The Nineties were fundamental in defining what Bungie is today. When Seropian met his business partner Jason Jones, who was working on a Minotaur (an RTS game he had developed) port from Apple II to Macintosh, the company started to focus on titles and ports for that platform. Almost ten years later in 1999, the software house found itself revealing its next big thing – Halo – at a Macworld Expo. Apple’s interim CEO Steve Jobs introduced the game on that stage, creating a historic moment in gaming. Halo started as a third-person shooter for Windows PC and Macintosh, but because of how the announcement was tepidly welcomed on those platforms, it was turned into an original Xbox exclusive when Microsoft acquired Bungie in 2000 – 20 years after that Pong clone. Morphed into a first-person shooter, Combat Evolved set the standard for how you control FPS games on a console, and more.

3

The split from Microsoft

Bungie’s marriage with Microsoft led to the building of many Halo games, the third setting new records in the history of entertainment ($170 million in just one day). Microsoft and Bungie had deeply different ideas about their future together, though. The Xbox platform owner wanted to turn the developer into a Halo factory, while the studio quickly wanted to start working on other intellectual properties, and experiment with new concepts. In 2007, Bungie left Microsoft Game Studios, and announced it would work on two more Halo games as an external partner – Halo 3: ODST and Reach. Three years later, in April 2010, the developer was ready to start a brand new adventure, joining Activision Blizzard for a 10-year publishing partnership. Bungie would release a new intellectual property, which the company retained full control over – a major difference from its work with Microsoft. Even this time, though, the story between these two partners was going to have surprising twists and turns…

4

Destiny’s release

In February 2013, Activision and Bungie formally announced Destiny, while gameplay dropped at E3 that year. Maybe in an effort to cut bridges with the past, the game was revealed in partnership with PlayStation – the platform would even get exclusive post-release content. Destiny would change Bungie’s DNA forever. The game launched in September 2014 and was the first proper MMO – even though, back then it was defined as a “shared world” – to natively release for consoles (the series ultimately shipped on PC, but only with the second game). And, while Halo made a name for its competitive scene, the new series was built on cooperation, mixing story elements into an always-online environment. It was a point of no return for Bungie.

5

The split from Activision

Despite the first game’s success, the relationship between Activision and Bungie turned awry pretty quickly. Bungie’s idea was to create and sustain a platform over a longer period of time, moving away from the traditional triple-A release model. However, Activision – which has built its fortune on that model – wanted more releases, faster. A leaked draft of their contract showed how Bungie was supposed to launch a full game followed by two DLC packs and a bigger expansion, and then start all over again from a new full game and so on.

Just when the 10-year agreement was about to end, the studio understood it was once again in a Microsoft-like situation, and took advantage of Activision’s dissatisfaction with Destiny 2 and its expansions’ sales to leave that partnership behind. The developer managed to go 100% independent, while holding rights on the Destiny IP, which allowed the studio to make Destiny 2 its first self-published game soon after – another stepping stone in the history of Bungie, one that will likely build on the concept of MMO-like platform with more and more expansions, rather than going for brand new games every year or so.

Bungie’s long history makes it clear how the studio was a pioneer in every evolution. From the foundation to Destiny 2, going through the Halo franchise, the studio founded by Seropian and Jones doesn’t have a passion for safe havens. Experimenting with new and diverse concepts, for itself and its players – these are Bungie’s passions, and likely what allowed the studio to stick around for 30 years.

Written by Paolo Sirio on behalf of GLHF.