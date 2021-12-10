ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

5 moments that defined Bungie's history, from Halo to Destiny

By GLHF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YrijU_0dJlYGDm00

Bungie has just celebrated its 30th anniversary, becoming one the most long-standing studios in the game industry. In a world where software houses are founded and shuttered, this is a massive achievement for the label behind juggernauts like Halo and Destiny. Over the course of these 30 years, Bungie has managed to grow into an FPS maestro, pioneering innovations with every release, while leaving traces of its DNA across all of them. In this article, we’re going to explore its rich history, identifying the five moments that have defined its first 30 years around, starting with its foundation, up until the divorce from Activision, the last publisher the studio worked with before finally becoming independent.

Developing a Pong clone

Many believe that Halo was the first Bungie video game, since it’s the series that made the studio famous. Well, it’s just wrong – there are 14 games released between the first title by founder Alex Seropian and Combat Evolved, including standalone products and expansions. Only a few video games enthusiasts know that Seropian entered the video games industry thanks to a Pong clone, which he developed entirely on his own in 1990, just one year before Bungie was formally founded. Ironically, the game was called !Gnop, which is Pong spelled backwards. It was released for free, even though you needed $15 in order to buy the source code, as Seropian’s idea was to let other developers use it to build their own games.

2

Announcing Halo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kzMYO_0dJlYGDm00

The Nineties were fundamental in defining what Bungie is today. When Seropian met his business partner Jason Jones, who was working on a Minotaur (an RTS game he had developed) port from Apple II to Macintosh, the company started to focus on titles and ports for that platform. Almost ten years later in 1999, the software house found itself revealing its next big thing – Halo – at a Macworld Expo. Apple’s interim CEO Steve Jobs introduced the game on that stage, creating a historic moment in gaming. Halo started as a third-person shooter for Windows PC and Macintosh, but because of how the announcement was tepidly welcomed on those platforms, it was turned into an original Xbox exclusive when Microsoft acquired Bungie in 2000 – 20 years after that Pong clone. Morphed into a first-person shooter, Combat Evolved set the standard for how you control FPS games on a console, and more.

3

The split from Microsoft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMxKX_0dJlYGDm00

Bungie’s marriage with Microsoft led to the building of many Halo games, the third setting new records in the history of entertainment ($170 million in just one day). Microsoft and Bungie had deeply different ideas about their future together, though. The Xbox platform owner wanted to turn the developer into a Halo factory, while the studio quickly wanted to start working on other intellectual properties, and experiment with new concepts. In 2007, Bungie left Microsoft Game Studios, and announced it would work on two more Halo games as an external partner – Halo 3: ODST and Reach. Three years later, in April 2010, the developer was ready to start a brand new adventure, joining Activision Blizzard for a 10-year publishing partnership. Bungie would release a new intellectual property, which the company retained full control over – a major difference from its work with Microsoft. Even this time, though, the story between these two partners was going to have surprising twists and turns…

4

Destiny’s release

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10hcBo_0dJlYGDm00

In February 2013, Activision and Bungie formally announced Destiny, while gameplay dropped at E3 that year. Maybe in an effort to cut bridges with the past, the game was revealed in partnership with PlayStation – the platform would even get exclusive post-release content. Destiny would change Bungie’s DNA forever. The game launched in September 2014 and was the first proper MMO – even though, back then it was defined as a “shared world” – to natively release for consoles (the series ultimately shipped on PC, but only with the second game). And, while Halo made a name for its competitive scene, the new series was built on cooperation, mixing story elements into an always-online environment. It was a point of no return for Bungie.

5

The split from Activision

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ewAg5_0dJlYGDm00

Despite the first game’s success, the relationship between Activision and Bungie turned awry pretty quickly. Bungie’s idea was to create and sustain a platform over a longer period of time, moving away from the traditional triple-A release model. However, Activision – which has built its fortune on that model – wanted more releases, faster. A leaked draft of their contract showed how Bungie was supposed to launch a full game followed by two DLC packs and a bigger expansion, and then start all over again from a new full game and so on.

Just when the 10-year agreement was about to end, the studio understood it was once again in a Microsoft-like situation, and took advantage of Activision’s dissatisfaction with Destiny 2 and its expansions’ sales to leave that partnership behind. The developer managed to go 100% independent, while holding rights on the Destiny IP, which allowed the studio to make Destiny 2 its first self-published game soon after – another stepping stone in the history of Bungie, one that will likely build on the concept of MMO-like platform with more and more expansions, rather than going for brand new games every year or so.

Bungie’s long history makes it clear how the studio was a pioneer in every evolution. From the foundation to Destiny 2, going through the Halo franchise, the studio founded by Seropian and Jones doesn’t have a passion for safe havens. Experimenting with new and diverse concepts, for itself and its players – these are Bungie’s passions, and likely what allowed the studio to stick around for 30 years.

Written by Paolo Sirio on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Bungie’s Game2Give Fundraiser Returns

Bungie returns for the third year in a row leading their Game2Give fundraiser. Thus, this year they are, once again, asking gamers to come together and host their own Destiny 2 stream to raise money for the Bungie Foundation. In the past, the Bungie Foundation has raised over three-million dollars...
CHARITIES
NME

‘Destiny 2’ gets ‘Halo’ weapons for Bungie’s 30th birthday

Multiple weapons inspired by the Halo franchise have been added to Destiny 2 to celebrate the developers 30th anniversary. As Bungie created both Halo and Destiny, it seems fitting that weapons from one space franchise get added to another. As outlined in a blog post, the iconic Halo magnum us coming to Destiny 2 in the form of an Exotic weapon.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bungie#Destiny#Activision#Combat Evolved#Apple Ii#Macintosh
altchar.com

Destiny 2 gets Trials Labs schedule ahead of Bungie's holiday break

Trials Labs: Freelance is returning to Destiny 2 on December 4, 2021, when another set of changes will be added to the rotating mode. This time around, Bungie is testing additional accessibility as the game will not require you to complete the introductory Trials quest. The only two requirements will be that you own Beyond Light and have a light level of 1290 or higher.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

A Destiny 2 Halo crossover looks extremely likely

A Destiny 2 Halo crossover looks extremely likely, assumedly timed for the 30th anniversary of Bungie, the creator of both franchises. Promotional images for the 30th Anniversary bundle — which alongside its upcoming Witch Queen expansion has previously sparked concerns by Destiny 2 fans over pricing and content gating — have recently been updated to include Halo-themed weaponry and armor.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

20 moments that defined Xbox

Our 20-part Xbox20 feature series is finally complete. Here, you can enjoy all of our articles that tackle pretty much every major beat in the Xbox story so far... here's to another 20 years!. Venture back to where it all began — with a massive X-shaped metal prototype console, celebrity...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
Gamespot

Bungie Nerfs Grenades In All Destiny 2 PvP Modes

Following some recent hints at what Bungie had in store for Destiny 2's grenades and melee abilities, it has released patch notes for update 3.4.0--and they bring with them a more detailed rundown on how exactly grenades, in particular, have been changed. Most of these changes reduce damage in player vs. player modes and increase damage in player vs. environment modes.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

History Of Halo

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Halo is the franchise that helped define modern first-person shooters on consoles. With the release of Halo Infinite, let's look back at its history: from Halo: Combat Evolved and the Bungie years, spin-offs like Halo Wars, and the passing of the torch to 343 Industries.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

A Destiny 2 x Halo Collaboration Is Happening

In an interesting turn of events, the original developer of Halo and the current developer of Destiny 2, Bungie will be hosting a Destiny 2 x Halo collaboration. Microsoft acquired Bungie in 2000, along with its then ‘project’ Halo: Combat Evolved. The project became fundamental to Xbox’s path to turning into a gaming giant, spawning the Halo franchise, going on to sell millions of copies of games, and becoming the flagship Xbox franchise. In 2007, Bungie became an independent company, although Microsoft retained the rights to Halo. The developer then went on to partner with Activision and create Destiny in 2014 and Destiny 2 in 2017. Although that relationship soured and Bungie ended up buying themselves out of their contract with Activision and taking the Destiny franchise with them. Now, in a nod to this pivotal piece of Bungie’s gaming history, fans will be granted a Destiny 2 x Halo collaboration.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Destiny 2 Anniversary Event hints at Halo crossover

The Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack will arrive in Destiny 2 soon, and the teasers appear to show Guardian’s rocking some very familiar Halo weapons. This has sparked rumors that a Halo crossover will be arriving in Destiny 2 soon. Bungie kickstarted the legendary Halo franchise back in 2001 but since...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Release Date & Time: Bungie Reveals Update Plans

The release date of the Destiny 2 Anniversary Pack is set and an official launch time will bring significant changes to the popular space shooter. Coupled with a more comprehensive update, the Anniversary Pack and Patch 3.4.0 will help shape the game ahead of the Witch Queen expansion. Picking up...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How Halo Turned This Esports Pro Into a Game Developer at Bungie

In honor of the upcoming release of Halo Infinite, former IGN host Sydnee Goodman chats all things Halo with Bonnie Burton, former Esports Pro turned Senior Producer at Bungie. Not only did the Halo franchise shake the gaming industry to the core, it's influence has gone on to impact fans all over the world like Bonnie. This is Episode 2 of How Halo Changed My Life. Powered by Duracell Optimum.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Destiny 2 – Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack Is it Worth It?

Today, the Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack is available. As the name suggests, Bungie is celebrating 30 years of great games by adding new content to one of their most beloved games. The question is: is it worth it? Here is everything that will be available with the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack and if it is worth it.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2: Beyond Light - Bungie 30th Anniversary Trailer

Celebrate three decades of gaming with an event that pays homage to the adventures we've shared. We can think of no better way to mark the occasion than by continuing on our journey together. And so, with the solar winds at our backs, we humbly invite you to draw your Myth Claymore from its scabbard and join us starside.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
101K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy