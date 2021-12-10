The unsung heroes of the Memphis Grizzlies' quietly impressive run

Things seemed to be heading all the way left for the Memphis Grizzlies just two short weeks ago.

Seven losses in the month of November? Check.

A sixth 20+ point loss on the season? Check.

Franchise player Ja Morant injuring his knee against the Atlanta Hawks, leaving the game non-weight-barring and causing everyone to fear for the worst? Check, check, and check.

Morant has yet to take the court since the late November beatdown from Trae Young and Co. but the absence isn’t holding the Grizzlies down. Surprisingly, Memphis (15-11, 7-3 over its last ten games) is playing its best basketball of the season. How? Let’s talk about it.

Taylor Jenkins - Coach of the Year (+4000)

You can’t undervalue or underappreciate the job that Taylor Jenkins is doing during his tenure as head coach in Memphis. His success through Years One and Two are reflective of how he’s galvanized his squad in the recent weeks.

Whether it’s through lineup management, play-calling or just flat out getting his guys to buy in, Jenkins is orchestrating an impressive stretch of Grizzlies basketball. Since Morant left the lineup with his knee injury, Memphis is 6-1 with impressive double-digit wins over the Lakers and Heat.

Unfortunately, not much progress is being made in Jenkins’ Coach of the Year odds. At least, not yet. The job he’s doing will be hard to ignore if the undermanned Grizz keep turning heads with their play. I’d keep an eye on this.

Desmond Bane - Most Improved Player (+1300)

What better way to display your progression than by showcasing your skills against LeBron James? That’s what second-year wing Desmond Bane did on Thursday night when his Grizzlies beat the Lakers by 13 points.

However, Bane’s MIP campaign started way before Thursday’s display against Bron and AD. Bane is up from 9.2 pointer per game as a rookie to 16.3 as a sophomore, maintaining his efficiency as a scorer despite that significant increase in volume. His scoring has gone up over the seven-game stretch Morant has missed and he’s maybe the single biggest reason why Memphis is trending up.

Bane has worked his way all the way up to +1300 (fifth-best odds) to win MIP. He’s got a bit of a way to go to catch Miles Bridges (+155), but there’s no reason to think that he can’t. Not with how he’s carried Memphis recently.

Jaren Jackson Jr. & Dillion Brooks - Most improved Player (+20000)

Not all of the Grizzlies’ success over the past couple of weeks can be given to Desmond Bane. He’s playing great basketball, but so are Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks. Over the past seven games, the two guys doing it on both ends of the court.

You know what to expect with Brooks. He’s a two-way player who wears his heart on his sleeve, and possesses the confidence on offense to score in bunches while being a pest on the defensive end. That’s exactly who he continues to be.

Jackson Jr. has been a different story. Kinda.

The Grizzlies extended him this past offseason and gave him a good chunk of change. But there was some debate over whether or not Jackson deserved it. Regardless, JJJ is playing the best stretch of basketball since before all of his knee injuries. He looks good physically and is producing like an all-star caliber of player in some of the more recent games.

Don’t expect either of these two to usurp their teammates Bane and Morant near the top of the MIP leaderboards. Simply appreciate how critical they’ve been in helping stabilize the Grizz as the west’s No. 4 seed and improving their +425 divisional odds in October to +150 today.

