Man Fatally Struck in Crash on Forty Mile Road [Yuba County, CA]

CERES (CBS13) – A Fair Oaks woman has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash in Ceres left two people dead over the weekend. Ceres police say, just before 8 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of W. Whitmore Avenue and Crows Landing Road. Two vehicles, a pickup truck and sedan, were involved and both had major damage. Officers believe pickup truck driver ran through a red light at the intersection and then crashed into the sedan. Both the driver and the passenger of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released at this point in the investigation, but Ceres police say they were both 19-year-old men. The driver of the pickup truck has been identified as 28-year-old Fair Oaks resident Danielle Morgan. She has since been arrested and is facing charges of DUI and murder, Ceres police say.

1 DAY AGO