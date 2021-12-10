ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks end higher, closing out best week since February

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA late wave of buying sent stocks to solid gains on Wall Street Friday, sending the S&P 500 to another record high....

abc17news.com

agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Ends Higher but Pares Gains

The cotton market dropped off its triple-digit gains from earlier Monday, as disappointed traders elected to vacate their positions. The strength of the market was its reassessment of last week’s positive fundamentals. These included strong weekly export sales, a big reduction in global carryout and an exceptionally high inflation report (CPI) on Friday.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.62% higher to $290.01 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.91% to 4,668.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 35,650.95. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $5.64 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
investing.com

Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.71%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.71%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were...
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Inch Higher Following Weekly Wins

The major benchmarks are marking a modest rise before the bell this morning, after finishing Friday's session with solid weekly wins. Futures on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) are inching higher after its record close, while the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are sitting in the black as well, pre-market. Meanwhile, investors are looking ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting, as the central bank is expected to discuss speeding up its bond-buying program.
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly lower as investors await this week's Fed meeting

Stocks opened slightly lower Monday as investors weighed the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 40 points, or 0.1%, at 35,932, while the S&P 500 was off 0.1% at 4,706 after ending Friday at a record. The Nasdaq Composite drifted 0.2% lower to 15,600. The Fed, which will conclude a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, is widely expected to announce that it will speed its tapering of monthly asset purchases in response to persistent inflation pressures.
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher for the session, eke out first weekly gain in a month

Gold futures settled higher on Friday to mark their first weekly gain since the week ended Nov. 12. U.S. data showed the rate of inflation at a nearly 40-year high of 6.8% in November. "A lot of the inflation is stickier than anyone wants and that should keep gold's medium- and long-term outlooks bullish," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "Gold just needs to survive a firm consensus on how many rate hikes the [Federal Reserve] will start off with next year," he said. "An accelerated rate-hiking cycle is a big risk and could trigger panic selling that could prove troublesome for gold in the short term, but that still seems unlikely to happen." February gold rose $8.10, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,784.80 an ounce. For the week, prices settled slightly above the most-active contract's week-ago finish of $1,783.90.
