Guests who are planning a trip to Walt Disney World Resort at the beginning of 2022 to ring in the New Year will now have more flexibility than ever. Since the phased reopening of Walt Disney World Resort, the crowds at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom have been reduced, but over the past year, capacity has begun to rise gradually. That looks as if it will continue to be the case as we head into the holiday season and 2022. At the moment, we do not know the Park capacity number, but we do know that it has increased, and with Park Passes being replenished often, it continues to do so.

TRAVEL ・ 14 DAYS AGO