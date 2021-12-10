City Council Redistricting Process
The City Council will adopt the redistricting plan at its Jan. 4, 2022 meeting.
The City Council districts are intended to reflect equalized populations. Therefore, their sizes and shapes must be redefined every 10 years to reflect population growth or decline and other demographic changes. Redistricting, then, is the process of redrawing district boundaries to guarantee equal voter representation through equal, or equivalent, population counts.
Proposed Maps Coming Soon
