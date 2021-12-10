NPS Announces Changes to Ramp Harvesting In Area Parks

GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The National Park Service announces that, due to population decline, ramp (also known as wild leeks) harvesting will no longer be allowed within New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Gauley River National Recreation Area, and Bluestone National Scenic River. Changes will take effect on January 1, 2022.

During recent surveys, park biologists were not able to find evidence of several historic ramp populations in New River Gorge, and additional sites were overwhelmingly small. Based upon their data, park biologists have concluded that the population is too small to support harvesting and that continued collection would jeopardize the species. Restrictions on collecting will continue until data analysis indicates harvesting can occur while maintaining a viable plant population within the three national parks.

Ramps, also known as wild leeks, are a spring ephemeral onion native to rich, deciduous forests in eastern and Great Lakes states. Ramp harvesting has been permitted in the parks through the Superintendent’s Compendium, which allows “…for personal use or consumption upon a written determination that the gathering or consumption will not adversely affect park wildlife, the reproductive potential of a plant species, or otherwise adversely affect park resources.” Ramp harvesting traditionally entails the collection of the entire plant and the park cannot reasonably determine that harvesting the plant does not have adverse effects upon its population.

In addition to implementing these changes, park biologists will also investigate the feasibility of restoring historic ramp populations through reintroduction. Additional surveys, monitoring of plant populations, and research into leaf-only harvesting within designated areas will also continue.

The National Park Service is mandated to protect and conserve national parks for future generations. In southern West Virginia, the agency protects 88.5 miles of river and accompanying lands within three national parks. For more information, visit nps.gov/neri, nps.gov/gari, and nps.gov/blue and follow the park’s social media sites on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.