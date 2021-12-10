ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Stryde Review

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI really like the idea behind Stryde, a Peloton competitor that gives you access to classes from boutique fitness studios and independent instructors across the country. But after two months of testing it, I have some issues with this smart stationary bike, most of which come down to software. For starters,...

TechCrunch

This Week in Apps: 2021 review, App Store changes paused, Instagram goes to Congress

The app industry continues to grow, with a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports out this week. App Annie says global spending across iOS and Google Play is up to $135 billion in 2021, and that figure will likely be higher when its annual report, including third-party app stores in China, is released next year. Consumers also downloaded 10 billion more apps this year than in 2020, reaching nearly 140 billion in new installs, it found.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

PDFZilla review

PDFZilla has been around for a while, and it enjoys a large user base. Lots of people have downloaded and discussed the application on various forums, and it does its job well enough for the price. It’s not the most advanced PDF editor on the market right now, with some competing tools offering a much broader range of options. But it more than makes up for that with its clean, fast interface, and its intuitive design. For those just looking to do some conversions here and there, it’s one of the best options.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Amazon Halo View Review

If you need some motivation to get active, but don't want to spend big bucks on a fitness tracker you're not sure you'll stick with, Amazon's $79.99 Halo View might be just what you're looking for. The Halo View can measure your activity, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), heart rate, sleep, and skin temperature, while its companion app offers tons of features to help you improve your results. And it's better than its predecessor, the Halo Band, in almost every way: It has a display, costs less, and comes with a free year of premium Halo Membership (up from six months). That said, the Halo View isn’t as accurate as the $99 Fitbit Inspire 2, and its companion workout-streaming service falls short of Apple Fitness+. Still, if you're on a tight budget or just starting on a path toward better health, the Halo View is a terrific value.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Canary Mail review

A pricey, yet solid email app for Mac and mobile that does a great job with encryption. Unique features make it even more special. Though texting and messaging are easier to use, email isn't going anywhere any time soon. One of the most popular Mac email clients, Canary Mail, has a lot going for it, starting with the large number of services it can support and extending to its impressive built-in encryption technology that's built from the open-source PGP. It's also one of the easiest email apps you'll ever use.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Names.co.uk review

Names.co.uk offers domain names at an attractive price, particularly those aimed at users from the UK. Unfortunately, the cost of its shared hosting solutions isn't attractive enough to justify the lack of features (such as SSL certificates, live chat support, and money-back guarantee) that are usually included with similar companies.
ECONOMY
PC Magazine

Apple Polishing Cloth Review

Apple's $19 Polishing Cloth is like a parody of an Apple product: It perfectly exemplifies the concept of a brand premium. And unlike my college-favorite burrito place that offered a $50 menu item as a gag reference to its fine-dining ambitions, the Polishing Cloth is very real (and currently back-ordered until 2022). It was introduced alongside Apple's revamped MacBook Pro lineup earlier this year, and my cloth arrived well after the MacBook Pro I ordered at the same time. Its ridiculous price aside, the cloth works fine for cleaning dust, streaks, and fingerprints off of most devices, but some glass surfaces trip it up.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Dbrand Darkplates 2.0 Review

The PlayStation 5 is an impressive game system that's aided by powerful processors and solid-state drive storage (which you can augment with your own SSD). Still, its design is polarizing. The PS5's a tall, awkwardly curved system with a glossy black middle mismatched with matte white side panels that feature sharp top corners that look like a popped shirt collar. There’s no way to make it any less tall and hard to place in your home entertainment system, but Dbrand offers a system for shaving down those harsh corners and swapping the black-and-white look for something more pleasing to the eye. Darkplates 2.0 are replacement panels for the PS5 that you can combine with vinyl skins to turn the console all-black, all-white, or even classic PlayStation gray. The Darkplates retail for $69.95, but adding the skins bumps up the price to $100.80. That’s a bit expensive, but still worthwhile if you want to improve the aesthetics of your $400 to $500 (assuming you didn’t pay reseller prices) console.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Stream Thousands of Documentaries for 39% Off With MagellanTV

TVs have always been there to help kill time, but with the advent of streaming, the choice is now almost overwhelming. Aside from the deluge of programs on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, etc., there are entire platforms that cater to sports fans, anime buffs, horror lovers—and the list goes on.
TV & VIDEOS
