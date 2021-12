It's always good to see Montanans accomplishing great things out there in the world. Evel Knievel was born in Butte and went on to become the most well-known daredevil of all time. David Lynch was born in Missoula and became one of the great filmmakers of the modern age. And now, we've got Joe Sullivan - the man who absolutely went for it and managed to eat an entire 72 oz. steak with 9 minutes left on the clock.

MONTANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO