Manchester United have been drawn against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16 knockout stage, setting up a meeting between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. There was considerable confusion during the draw, however, after United were initially paired against group stage opponents Villarreal by mistake, before they appeared to be left out from the draw to play Atletico Madrid. United are outsiders to lift the trophy but they are yet to lose a game since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim manager Ralf Rangnick is slowly implementing his philosophy on the team.In a point of further intrigue,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO