“We are aiming to win BGIS as well as bagging the slot in PMGC 2021”: GodLike Esports remains optimistic on team’s current performance|FirstSportz Exclusive

By Anushka Mohanta
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGodLike Esports is currently one of the most successful eSports organisations in the country as their COD Mobile, Free Fire and BGMI rosters are giving their top-notch performance lately and exceeding all expectations. In an exclusive interview with us, GodLike Esports owned by Chetan “Kronten” Chandgude shares their views on the...

Original Gamer Life's All-Senior Esports Team, Golden Snipers, Challenge Japan's Matagi Snipers to an Unprecedented International Showdown

The Gauntlet Has Been Thrown and the Greatest Showmatch in Senior Esports History Awaits in Summer 2022. TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Original Gamer Life (OGL.tv) - a social impact ecosystem for gamers that supports a thriving and wealth-generating lifestyle - and its newly formed all-senior esports team Golden Snipers are wasting no time in their quest to make a statement on the international stage. The team, composed of former military and first responder gamers aged 60 and above, are formally extending a challenge to Japan's first-ever officially recognized senior-exclusive esports team, Matagi Snipers, for an international showmatch at DreamHack Dallas 2022.
PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021: Top 5 teams to watch out for

The biggest event of PUBG Mobile Esports is on roll. PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021, the final event of the PUBG Mobile 2021 competitive season, is featuring 40 teams from several regions around the world. The event, undoubtedly, will show us exciting clashes among the teams. Viewers are primarily focused to be entertained by the gameplay from their favorite teams, but PMGC is something greater than just a tournament. Teams will not only fight for the massive amount of prize money but also wear the crown of the glorious champions in the PUBGM esports scene. In this article, we will look at the top 5 teams to watch out for, in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021.
“Halo Infinite” is embracing esports. Now teams want in.

“Halo Infinite” hasn’t even officially released yet, but the Halo Championship Series has already hit the ground running. Over the past three weeks, “Infinite’s” esports circuit has hosted a series of open competitions for hundreds of teams vying for a spot to compete in the game’s first major tournament, which will be held at a sold-out convention center in Raleigh, N.C., Dec. 17-19.
Esports Team Wins EGL Call of Duty Tournament

Galloway, N.J. - Stockton University Esports team members Ryan Andjel of Berlin and Tyler Langan of Barnegat won the Esports Gaming League (EGL) 2v2 Call of Duty Vanguard Search and Destroy tournament held Thanksgiving weekend. Stockton began competing in Call of Duty in the fall of 2020. Andjel, a Business...
TAMIU esports JV team moves on to grand finals

Following the news over TAMIU’s esports teams’ development and future, the university’s JV Call of Duty team triumphed on Sunday against Canada’s University of Windsor in Ontario in a 3-0 win. This officially puts them in the grand finals that is set to be played on Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.
How many hidden campaigns are there in Halo infinite?

Halo Infinite’s Campaign comes with an achievement system that allows players to get more out of the game by having a completionist goal in mind.While some of the achievements are straightforward to complete, others are a bit more difficult to accomplish, and players might find a hard time getting to understand the requirements of the challenge.
