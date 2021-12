The Tabernacle at Temple Square(Image is author's) It was a Winter day without any snow. An early morning meeting held on the 18th Floor of the Zions Bank Headquarters Building on South Temple in Salt Lake City provided an opportunity to look down on the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple Square of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The silver domed Tabernacle is being used during the holiday season for Christmas presentations. The Temple grounds are decorated with Christmas lights which are turned on each evening even during the construction which is going on at Temple Square.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO