PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August. Since then, close to 230 refugees have been relocated here in Rochester. Saint's Place in Pittsford says the refugees that have already settled here are humanitarian parolees, those that don't have an immigrant visa. The organization said the county is expecting 50 more refugees who helped U.S. Troops in the next few months.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO