A big change happens on Wednesday, December 15 at an intersection in Brunswick that will take drivers some time to get used to. For people who regularly travel through the intersection of Chruch Road and McKeen Street, you're soon going to see stop signs that never used to be there. This intersection is being converted into an all-way stop to help improve safety. Currently, drivers entering Church Road from McKeen Street must stop at the intersection. Beginning December 15, stop signs will also be in place on Church Street in both directions, so all cars entering the intersection must stop.

BRUNSWICK, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO