The Future List: City planner Steve Willis brings patient, bold, leadership style that seeks to unite

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2015, the National Capital Commission and the city were at a complete standoff over light rail. And then Steve Willis had an idea. The first phase of Ottawa’s multi-billion dollar transit project was still a beautiful ambition, without the stain of recent malfunctions. But the critical second phase, which would...

The Future List: 5 leaders who define the ambition that will shape the city

What will Ottawa be like in 50 years? A growing population, shifting urban boundaries, and the changing nature of office work all mean we are in the midst of great change. In these times, we need leaders who represent the kinds of change our city needs: people who have overcome obstacles, remain optimistic and, more than anything, have a vision.
