Celtics injury update: Guard Dennis Schroder questionable for matchup with Phoenix Suns

By Mike Mavredakis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schröder is questionable for Friday’s west coast matchup against the Phoenix Suns, according to head coach Ime Udoka. The first-year head coach said Schröder has some soreness after rolling his ankle last game. Udoka said the plan is for Schröder to go through shootaround and he will be assessed ahead of the game.

Schröder is playing the most minutes per game of his career this season, averaging 17.6 points and five assists in that time for the 13-13 Celtics. He dropped 31 points in last week’s Celtics win over the Portland Trailblazers, his second 30-plus point game of the season.

The Suns are second in the Western Conference with a 20-4 record this season, just a half-game behind the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the conference and the NBA.

The Celtics will be without guard Jaylen Brown while he returns from a strained hamstring.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

