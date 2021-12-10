ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Cozy Shows to Snuggle Up to This Winter

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the time of year when you snuggle up in front of the fire with a cup of hot cocoa and marshmallows and put on a show that makes you feel all happy inside. And if you’re looking for cozy shows, boy howdy, you’ve come to the right place. So...

Elite Daily

10 Romantic Books To Read This Winter When You're Snuggled Up By The Fire

Reading during the winter is almost better than during any other time of the year. The colder months make you want to snuggle up, and reading alone sends your mind on an adventure into a different world. By picking out some romantic books to read this winter, you'll find that your blanket and the fire aren't the only things keeping you warm.
inputmag.com

Vans’ rugged puffer boot is super cozy, weird, and perfect for winter

Vans has unveiled a brand-new winter silhouette, and it’s far from what you’d expect from the purveyor of classic skate shoes. The Slip Hiker LX is an unusual winter boot featuring a quilted nylon upper for warmth and an aggressive outsole to keep you upright in slick conditions. No laces are necessary, as the mid-cut boot features an adjustable toggle on the cuff for securing your foot.
5280.com

10 Cozy Winter Date Spots Around Denver

The urge to stay in won’t feel so strong with these date options on your radar. As the days grow shorter and the temperature drops, your first instinct might be to stay bundled up inside with your significant other. Tempting as this may be, we have a counter offer: 10 date experiences worth layering up and venturing outside for, whether you’re trying to distract from the awkward silences on a first date or need to get away from the kids to celebrate your five-year anniversary.
heraldcourier.com

SoupTok is the cozy winter side of TikTok you need

With weather getting colder and days getting shorter, the best way to spend a freezing evening is staying home, watching a movie, and making some soup. SoupTok is the side of TikTok dedicated to all things soup, and it’s everything you need to get you through December.
fashionista.com

29 Cozy Gifts Perfect for Winter Lounging

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here. It's important to remember that just because we're...
sonomamag.com

Cozy Sonoma Restaurants for Cold Winter Days

Winter in Sonoma County may be mild relatively speaking but there are days and — especially — nights when Jack Frost’s nipping and all you want to do is snuggle up by a crackling fireplace with a hot drink and a warm, comforting meal. Thankfully, there are plenty of restaurants...
theorion.com

10 albums to keep you cozy this winter season

The winter season predicts cold temperatures, shortened days by the sun and the stress of final. 10 albums to keep you cozy this winter season exams. As another long year is coming to an end, music is one of few things to comfort us during this dark season and embrace the cold dreary air. Here are 10 albums to listen to by the fire-side.
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: A cozy, non-holiday winter playlist

My perfect winter song includes mostly-acoustic instruments, little to no autotune and lyrics related to the symbols of the season. Thematically, winter-esque songs emphasize warmth, comfort, simplicity, loss and grief. In an effort to diverge from holiday-centric music, I compiled a playlist that explores those wintry themes — because winter is about more than just presents and jingle bells.
Collider

The Best Winter Anime to Watch for Cozy Ambiance

For many of us, December is the time of year that brings a truly noticeable shift in the weather. Temperatures are dropping, it's cloudy outside more often, you can see your breath, and sometimes it even snows. The colder it is outside, the more we want to spend time inside, and naturally more time inside means more time for watching TV and movies. While some may prefer watching things that remind them of warmer times, others enjoy matching their entertainment with what's going on around them. For those people, let's look at some cozy anime set around winter so we can enjoy the chilly weather - without actually having to go outside and experience it first-hand.
mspmag.com

Seize the Chilly Season with Cozy Winter Drinks

It’s official: We’ve progressed past fall and landed in chilly territory. Before you eye roll or lament about how it’s soooo hard to drive in snow, can I indulge you in one hallmark of the season?. Two words: Cozy drinks. Yes! Drink them by a fire as...
Thrillist

Bestselling Warm Winter Hats That Will Keep You Cozy All Winter Long

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. I have to confess that after four years spent living...
lonelyplanet.com

12 cozy places to escape Prague's winter

With fewer tourists and a frosted skyline of Baroque domes and soaring Gothic spires, Prague in winter can be the stuff of snow-filled fairytales. But even the most resilient travelers will need a few breaks to warm up, relax and defrost frozen fingers and toes. With the average temperature between...
Us Weekly

This Ultimate Lazy Day Sweater Is a Cozy-Chic Essential for Winter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We love a lazy day. Hanging out with friends, hitting up the mall or a local brewery or going for a nature hike on a sunny day is always fun, but we need some low-key days in between outings so we can recharge. We want to wake up late — without an alarm — and we want comfort to stay top of mind from morning ‘til night, even if we do need to pop out of the house at some point.
countryliving.com

26 Women's Winter Coats That Are as Chic as They Are Cozy

Just because winter starts doesn't mean our lives stop. Even if we live in areas with the worst cold weather imaginable, most of us can't just tuck up in our homes and Hygge the days away 'til spring. But to get out and about we need good garments, which is why we've tracked down the best winter coats for women. Whether you're heading outside to build the perfect snowman with the kids, vaca-ing in the cutest little mountain town or just shoveling your driveway, these puffers, parkas, and peacoats will keep you both warm and looking wonderful.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Five steamy dishes and drinks for a cozy winter

These days, the weather is frigid and icy and the night creeps in before most students have even finished their full day of classes. One of the best ways to warm up and relax during this time of year is by enjoying a steaming dish of delicious comfort food or curling up in bed with a hot mug. Across the world, people have their own versions of what constitutes the perfect cozy winter food or beverage. From Vietnam to Mexico, here are just a few examples of warm winter drinks and foods to choose from this winter.
signalscv.com

Winter dress can be cozy and fashionable

As the weather cools — even if only slightly — it’s time to swap out those flip flops and shorts for some sweaters and boots. This winter, you don’t have to sacrifice being warm and cozy for the sake of looking fashionable, as a number of winter trends this year have found ways to impart style on even the comfiest of outfits.
hypebeast.com

Hélas Readies Its Second Cozy Winter Capsule

Following the first instalment of its cozy winter collection last month, French skate brand Hélas returns with part two and once again focuses on comfortable sets and premium fabrics, designed to see out the year in style. Cozy remains high on the menu this time around as Teddy Jackets,...
TheConversationAU

From Love Actually to Christmas On The Farm: how rom-coms became a festive season staple

It is a visual language with which we are almost all familiar. It’s cold and snowing outside, but inside, next to a crackling fire, it’s warm and cosy. The tree is a deep green, festooned with fairy lights, glinting off the wrapping of the presents below. There is hot chocolate and sugar cookies and eggnog and candy canes, and the only things that can be heard are carols and the joyous laughter of our nearest and dearest. This image of Christmas is, of course, vastly different to what we usually experience in Australia – extreme heat, seafood platters, white wine in...
Daily Beast

Gift Pick: This Affordable Winter Sweater Is Equal Parts Chic & Cozy

Wherever this year takes you, go there dressed on-trend with this sweater from WMNSWR, the collection made for today’s women who dress to impress with comfort and flair. Its curated shop for essentials beckons the wearer to explore all of its offerings to design one’s own look from head to toe. Plus, I love that this inclusive brand offers stylish wardrobe staples for all sizes for all body types.
purewow.com

25 Easy Vegetable Soup Recipes to Cozy Up with This Winter

Why should chicken soup get all the glory? There are plenty of options not starring meat or poultry that are every bit as comforting and nutritious. Load up on seasonal produce with these 25 easy vegetable soup recipes that are destined to become instant hits at your winter table. This list boasts something for everyone, whether you’re a pasta e fagioli stan or a sucker for loaded potato soup.
