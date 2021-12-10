Meet your next representative: Cody Harris

Representative Cody Harris, District 8, addresses the members and guests at a recent Cherokee County Conservatives Club meeting at the Jacksonville College Chapel. Progress photo by Michelle Dillon

Editor's Note: The Department of Justice sued Texas over new redistricting maps Monday, saying the plans discriminate against voters in the state's booming Latino and Black populations. Cody Harris (R-Palestine) will represent Cherokee County starting Jan. 1 unless a ruling declares otherwise.

State redistricting was necessitated due to changes in population, as revealed in the 2020 Census. Due to this redistricting, Cherokee County will no longer be a part of District 11, represented by Travis Clardy. The rezoned House District 8, represented by Cody Harris, includes Cherokee, Anderson and Navarro Counties, along with a portion of Henderson County.

The redistricting, as enacted during the 87th Texas Legislature, Third Called Session, applies to elections beginning with the 2022 primaries.

The Cherokee County Conservatives Club hosted Harris at a recent meeting as a way of introducing him to Jacksonville residents.

Harris currently serves as Vice Chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, the jurisdiction that covers water across the state; Co-chair of the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas Advisory; Transportation and Calendars committees. He was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott this year to chair the Southwestern States Water Commission in July of this year.

His life began in Tyler, where he lived until the age of seven.

“My father was a successful real estate developer back in the '70s and '80s,” Harris said. “Many of you were around when the savings and loan crisis hit and the gas market collapsed and literally, overnight, my mom and dad went bankrupt. So, we went from living in the finest neighborhood in Tyler, in Hollytree, to having nothing.”

He explained that they moved to Palestine where his parents had grown up and where extended family members still resided. His family leased 100 acres of land and grew crops which they sold on the roadside until they recovered financially.

“That’s also where I met what east Texas means,” Harris said. “That’s where people we didn’t know, neighbors, and friends of my family from 30 years whom they hadn’t seen, showed up to help us and lend a hand and give us some tips on how to do things.”

Harris graduated Texas A&M with a political science degree, planning to attend law school. Having married as a junior at A&M, and discovering, seventh months later, his wife was pregnant with the first of their four children, Harris chose to enter the family business and obtained his real estate license.

“Around 2016, I was invited to participate in a program called the Texas Agriculture Lifetime Leadership program, where for two years we traveled around with 24 other people across the state, and the country and then to China, actually, to study agriculture, rural communities and government policies’ effects on rural communities,” he said.

Harris said he learned during their trip to California that the rural areas there held the same conservative values but their voices were drowned out due to population growth in the metropolitan areas.

“I knew that Texas was growing rapidly and that the announcement had come that the guy that held my seat before me wasn’t going to run again. The only person running, was a 23-year-old guy from Highland Park and he was going to try to represent four rural Texas counties.

In my opinion, rural Texas, we are the keepers of the Texas spirit, Texas values, and so we’ve got to do everything we can to have effective, principled voices in Austin to fight the craziness there,” Harris said. “Even if you’re conservative Republican from a bigger city, we’re going to have a lot of differences.”

One of the differences he mentioned was the issue of water, it’s need in larger cities and the desire to take it from rural communities.

Harris said he decided to step into the race to ensure a strong voice in Austin on behalf of rural Texans.

The bills he said he was proud of, coming out of the 87th Legislature, were the heartbeat bill and constitutional carry.

“We banned Critical Race Theory in public schools. We banned boys from competing in girls’ sports. We banned cities from defunding police and then session ended,” he said.

The legislature also addressed election integrity.

“They said, alright, now that we can do 24-hour voting, if you tell us we can’t, then you’re suppressing the vote and you’re a racist. I got so sick and tired of being told I was a racist because what I was really doing was making it easier to vote and harder to cheat,” Harris said.

He also spoke about border security, recalling a trip to see first-hand what was happening at the border.

“They make their way to a border patrol station, go through processing, a bus comes in, picks them up, takes them into the city and lets them go. That’s our federal government. That’s what they’re doing to keep our borders safe and our border towns safe.”

A question and answer period following Harris’ talk brought up the issue of Texas becoming an Independent nation.

“Not many people know this but back in 2010, I joined the Texas Nationalist Movement,” Harris said.

This was during the Obama administration.

“Our founding was ordained by God, in my opinion. There’s no other explanation, and so I’m reluctant to give up on that miracle just yet,” Harris said. “Is it an option on the table? Absolutely, it’s an option on the table.

“I think in this next election cycle, we’re going to massively gain back our majority in the U.S. Congress, and we’re going to win back a majority in the Senate,” Harris said.

Harris continues to reside in Palestine. He owns Liberty Land & Ranch, a statewide real estate brokerage firm. He is a member of the Texas Association of Realtors, Texas Farm Bureau, Texas Agricultural Lifetime Leadership Program and the National Rifle Association.