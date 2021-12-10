ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Beacon Hill Roll Call: Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2021

Recorder
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were no roll call votes in the House or Senate last week. This week, Beacon Hill Roll Call reports local senators’ roll call attendance records for the 2021 session. No more roll calls are planned in the Senate until January. The Senate held 115 roll calls in...

