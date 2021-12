The Ripple price prediction is likely to face more selling pressure as the coin could cross below the moving averages. XRP/USD remains in a tight range after touching the resistance level of $0.85 during the European session of today. The Ripple price might revisit the $0.80 support before it could break above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. However, after struggling to stay above the 9-day MA, the Ripple price begins a slow and steady decline, as the coin trades below the opening price of $0.84, moving into a bearish zone in the short term.

