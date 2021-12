MIAMI -- The Dolphins have all three of their running backs on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week after at least two positive tests within the position group. Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed each tested positive for the virus, coach Brian Flores confirmed Monday, and were both placed on the reserve list this past weekend. While Flores said he didn't expect those positive results to not be isolated issues, Phillip Lindsay also tested positive Monday, and followed his backfield mates to the list.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO