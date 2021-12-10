ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Trailer

totalgamingnetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot even a massive horde of rats could keep us from sharing this one. We were given a look at the gameplay that is to be expected in A Plague Tale: Requiem when it releases in 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, and through the...

totalgamingnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
ScreenCrush

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer: Whoa.

There’s another Matrix Resurrections trailer out and it’s just as vague and mysterious as the first one. But hey: You remember what Morpheus said in the first film. No one can be told what the Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself. Clearly that’s what they want you to do!
MOVIES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Game for December Potentially Uncovered

December is a week away, yet PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have no clue what free PS Plus games they are getting for the final month of 2021. However, it looks like we may know one of the freebies ahead of the reveal, thanks to a few astute observations, all of which point to a brand new game releasing next month is one of the month's free games. And if the speculation is accurate, PlayStation Plus subscribers may be treated to one of this year's most promising-looking indie games. That said, for now, this is just speculation, but below you can check out the "evidence" behind it.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Louis Stevenson
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Very Soon

PlayStation Now is losing a critically-acclaimed game very soon. Sony has yet to announce the entire lineup of games PlayStation Now subscribers are getting for the month of December. We know the remaster of GTA 3 and some ol' Final Fantasy games are being added, but these were announced a while ago, and don't make up the whole lineup. This should change next week though, when the subscription service will also lose one of its highest-rated games. On December 6, PlayStation Now subscribers will lose access to Slay the Spire, a game not a part of the PlayStation Plus collection, which means the only way to continue to play it will be to buy it.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Watch the first cinematic trailer for ‘Star Wars Eclipse’

Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream have revealed the cinematic trailer for new game Star Wars Eclipse – check it out below. Following speculation, it’s been confirmed that the branching action-adventure game is currently in early development and will see players explore the world of The High Republic, which is set roughly 200 years before the well-known cinematic events of The Skywalker Saga.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

The Plot of 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Definitely Lives up to the Name

There are few anime and manga that have had quite as long-lasting an influence on pop culture as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. The original manga artist was honored at the Louvre for his work on the series. The anime has generated several popular memes. The theme song for the new season has hit over 7 million views in less than two days. If you're even a little familiar with anime, you've definitely seen JoJo around, and you might be asking yourself what the show is even about.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plague#Requiem#New Areas#Xbox Series X#The Nintendo Switch#Xbox Game Pass
nichegamer.com

H.R. Giger Simulator Game Scorn Launches in October 2022

Independent developer Ebb Software has announced H.R. Giger simulator game Scorn launches in October 2022 for PC and consoles. While Scorn launches in October 2022, the game will be available digitally for PC (via Steam) and Xbox Series X|S. The developer also shared a more thorough development update as promised,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Warzone Pacific’s New Gameplay Trailer Teases Swimming in Caldera

Warzone Pacific’s new Caldera map gameplay trailer went live today, and there is a hint that swimming might be part of the game. The Warzone experience is about to change dramatically. The battle royale is finally getting a new coat of paint. Its transformation to Warzone Pacific brings an entirely...
VIDEO GAMES
StarWars.com

Star Wars: Hunters Gameplay Trailer Reveals New Characters and Battlefields

A droid programmed to be a Jedi, a Wookiee wielding dual improvised clubs, and a masked bounty hunter. This looks like fun. Lucasfilm Games and developer Zynga dropped the gameplay trailer for Star Wars: Hunters today, offering the first substantial look at the upcoming multiplayer, arena-combat game. You can check it out below!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Siliconera

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Game Trailer Shows Shmup Gameplay

Bushiroad published an official trailer for Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth!! Choro-gon Breath. While it also made an announcement tweet in English, the trailer is still based on the Japanese version of the game. The Japanese trailer gives a sneak peek of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid‘s shoot ’em up...
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Game Streams Gameplay Features Trailer

KOEI Tecmo Games' American and European YouTube channels began streaming a gameplay features trailer for the Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (Shin Sangoku Musō 8 Empires) game on Thursday. KOEI Tecmo will release the game in North America and Europe on February 15, 2022. The North American and European standard editions...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Lair Land Story 2 English and Japanese Versions Announced

A new entry in the Lair Land Story series, also known as Rare Land Story is on the way. Team LLS, Circle Entertainment and Flyhigh Works are working on Lair Land Story 2: Mist of Sea. The Princess Maker-like game will show up on PCs, and its Steam page is now live. English and Japanese localizations are planned. However, there are no release dates yet.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Rainbow Six Extraction Indepth Gameplay Video

Ubisoft also has an extensive gameplay video Rainbow Six Extraction put on the net. In it you dedicate yourself to the individual maps, the missions and the difficulty level. Rainbow Six Extraction will be released on January 20, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

First Halo TV Series Trailer to Air During The Game Awards

The first full trailer will make its debut on Thursday. Geoff Keighley has confirmed at least one of the major reveals that will take place during The Game Awards on Thursday. We already knew that all of Thursday's reveals wouldn't be focused on games, which is a fact that led many to speculate as to what the other reveals might be. The prevailing thoughts focused on a trailer for the upcoming The Last of Us HBO series, which is still a real possibility.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy