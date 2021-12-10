ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

Dad pleads guilty to manslaughter after wife allegedly beats daughter to death

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nij8L_0dJl676t00

WORCESTER, Mass. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday following a guilty plea in Superior Court.

The Telegram & Gazette reports Mavin Brito pleaded guilty to manslaughter in relation to his daughter’s beating death April 10, 2018. According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, Brito was initially charged with two counts of reckless endangerment of a child and two counts of permitting substantial injury to a child. His wife, Shana Pedroso, was charged with two counts of assault and battery on a child with injury and two counts of reckless endangerment of a child.

The Telegram & Gazette reports a grand jury charged Pedroso with murder and Brito with manslaughter in September 2018.

Their 9-year-old son reportedly survived the beatings and was adopted by a family member. WBZ-TV reports Brito and Pedrosa super-glued one of their son's wounds and told him not to call 911.

According to the Telegram & Gazette, a prosecutor said in court Thursday that Pedroso would allegedly send Brito to the basement while she beat the children. Brito allegedly had to ask his wife for permission to leave the basement, as well as to shower or use the restroom.

Special prosecutor John Melander Jr. said in court there were "extremely disturbing" photos of the children’s injuries.

He said, "It looks as if they were painted in purple from their shoulders to their knees."

Pedroso was reportedly found hiding in the woods with a journal that allegedly described the how she beat her children.

On April 10, 2018, Brito reportedly called police to say his daughter was not breathing. According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, the daughter was taken to UMass-Memorial-HealthAlliance, where she was pronounced dead. The son was reported to have "serious injuries."

The Telegram & Gazette reports the girl died from blunt-force trauma and her death was ruled a homicide.

Melander said Brito "listened to his children continually beaten by his wife — their mother — for four years, and did nothing to extricate his children."

According to the Telegram & Gazette, Brito will serve three years of probation after his prison sentence and he will not be allowed to have unsupervised contact with anyone under 18, including his son.

Pedroso is awaiting trial for the murder charges.

Comments / 61

Rukdnme
3d ago

Unless I'm mis-reading the article, he did not beat his children. His girlfriend did! She was charged with murder and he manslaughter. He did not participate in the beatings but did nothing to help them. That being said , I agree with him spending more time in jail for never intervening.

Reply(1)
13
Donna Babeu
3d ago

Are you kidding me? He got 8 years for brutally murdering a child! This is so disgusting! Perfect example of how our justice system works! Where is the justice for this little girl that had to endure daily beatings?

Reply(12)
23
L❤VE BEING WHITE
2d ago

Why do I get the feeling that if this story was about a MAN murdering his child while the MOTHER was locked in the basement; you broads would consider her a victim?

Reply(4)
11
Related
truecrimedaily

Young mom killed, several injured when shooting breaks out during vigil for murder victim

HOUSTON (TCD) -- A 25-year-old woman was killed and several others were injured when gunfire broke out during a celebration of life Sunday night. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to 1403 North Market Loop when someone in a vehicle fired shots at a crowd gathered for a celebration of life. Gonzalez said one person was pronounced dead at the hospital.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
truecrimedaily

Texas woman accused of fatally shooting woman she was allegedly dating

BEDFORD, Texas (TCD) -- A 53-year-old woman was charged earlier this week for reportedly shooting a woman she was dating on Saturday, Dec. 4. According to the Bedford Police Department, at approximately 11 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Windsor Court, where the suspect, Tracy Walters, lives. She reportedly called 911 to report an unresponsive person.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Worcester County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Worcester County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
truecrimedaily

S.C. man gets 40 years for killing mom, grandmother; said he was 'looking for Lucifer'

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A man was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison after he reportedly stabbed and shot his mother and grandmother to death. The Anderson County 10th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced Bradley Aldrich pleaded guilty but mentally ill to two counts of first, one count of attempted murder, and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Beatings#Prison#Superior Court#The Telegram Gazette#Wbz Tv
truecrimedaily

N.Y. man accused of fatally stabbing his wife and 5-year-old son, injuring 2-year-old

DUANESBURG, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife and 5-year-old son and attacking his 2-year-old son, who survived. According to a news release, deputies from the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the New York State Police responded to a disturbance call in Duanesburg on Dec. 1 at approximately 9:15 p.m. Officials discovered two deceased victims at the scene and said there was no ongoing threat to the public.
DUANESBURG, NY
truecrimedaily

Juvenile gives birth after father sells her to another man in Kentucky, police say

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man was charged after he allegedly sold his juvenile daughter to another man and then the girl gave birth. Kentucky State Police announced Wednesday they arrested Diego Alonzo-Perez and charged him with human trafficking-commercial sex activity. Alonzo-Perez allegedly sold his daughter to 20-year-old Lucas Mateo in August 2020, and she had reportedly been living with Mateo since then. Mateo was also taken into custody and charged with third-degree rape.
KENTUCKY STATE
truecrimedaily

Florida man accused of attacking neighbor using hammer

MELBOURNE, Fla. (TCD) -- A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking his neighbor using a hammer Thursday. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WKMG-TV, Stacey Burgin showed up to his female neighbor’s home and began pounding on her door. She reportedly refused to answer the door, telling him to leave.
FLORIDA STATE
truecrimedaily

Pizza shop employee’s teen son reportedly shoots man in the face during attempted robbery

PHILADELPHIA (TCD) -- A 14-year-old boy reportedly shot a man in the face Thursday evening as the suspect allegedly tried robbing the pizza shop where the teen's mother works. According to NBC Philadelphia, at approximately 10 p.m., three men walked into Bold Pizza and tried robbing the store. The men allegedly attempted to steal cash from the register, but the woman at the register said she could not open it because she needed a code.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

New Jersey mom accused of fatally stabbing 5-month-old daughter

SALEM COUNTY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 26-year-old mother was arrested over the weekend after police allege she fatally stabbed her 5-month-old daughter. According to the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office, on the night of Dec. 3, Penns Grove Police received a call with an "audible disturbance in the background." NJ.com reports the altercation occurred in the backyard of the Penns Grove Gardens apartment complex. Officers went to Kristhie Alcazar’s residence on Helms Cove Lane and found a deceased infant with "visible stab wounds to the chest" and Alcazar arguing with another person.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
truecrimedaily

Alabama man allegedly poured gas on woman and lit her on fire

ANNISTON, Ala. (TCD) -- A 54-year-old man was arrested over the weekend for reportedly lighting a woman on fire. According to a news release from the Anniston Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of West 16th Street around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, in regard to a person on fire. At the scene, police said they located a woman, later identified as 36-year-old Leslie Hogeland, walking along the road with severe burns.
ALABAMA STATE
truecrimedaily

14-year-old California student arrested for allegedly threatening to kill classmates

VISALIA, Calif (TCD) -- A 14-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill two fellow students Dec. 3. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Sycamore Valley Charter Academy on Monday, Dec. 6, regarding the incident. The Sheriff’s Office said a teacher alerted authorities after hearing about the threats. One student reportedly refrained from attending school that day as a safety precaution.
CALIFORNIA STATE
truecrimedaily

12-year-old fatally shot in Los Angeles, woman and young girl injured

WILMINGTON, Calif. (TCD) -- A 12-year-old boy just days away from turning 13 was shot and killed Monday when he was riding through a Los Angeles neighborhood in an SUV. Los Angeles Police Chief Michael Moore spoke about the shooting in a Zoom conference Tuesday. According to Moore, at around 5 p.m., a 30-year-old woman was in an SUV when shots hit the car during "some type of encounter" with "multiple individuals." The woman, who Moore believes is the stepmother of the 12-year-old, and the boy were both hit by gunfire. Another child in the backseat of the car was not injured.
LOS ANGELES, CA
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy